Prominent Facial Cosmetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgeon Dr. Eric Cerrati Voted as One of Park City's Best Plastic Surgeons

Dr. Eric Cerrati has once again been recognized as a "Best Plastic Surgeon" in Park City, Utah, for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious accolade was awarded to Dr. Cerrati in the 2023 People's Choice edition of "The Park Record," a local magazine that celebrates excellence in various fields.

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Eric Cerrati, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, has consistently demonstrated his expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, earning the trust and admiration of the Park City community. His commitment to delivering exceptional results and dedication to patients has solidified his position as one of the most respected plastic surgeons in the area. Prior to going into private practice, Dr. Cerrati served as an assistant professor and director at the University of Utah's Department of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. His unmatched skill in aesthetic and reconstructive facial plastic surgery has made him a sought-after authority in the field. Dr. Cerrati's patients appreciate his meticulous attention to detail, personalized approach and ability to achieve natural-looking results. His commitment to staying at the forefront of advancements in plastic surgery ensures that patients receive the most innovative and effective treatments available. Dr. Eric Cerrati's plastic surgery practice is state-of-the-art, offering a full range of cutting-edge facial cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including an array of non-surgical options as well as pediatric reconstructive plastic surgery. His expertise includes facelift, rhinoplasty, endoscopic browlift, blepharoplasty, facial fillers, Mohs reconstruction, scar revision and pediatric facial plastic surgery for vascular and congenital anomalies. Dr. Cerrati and his team of caring medical professionals are second to none in their field and are well deserving of this impressive accolade.