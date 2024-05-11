Prominent Female Sales Leader Sues Cynosure And Numerous Executives For Sexual Assault, Sexual Harassment, And Gender Discrimination

An industry-leading former District Sales Manager at Cynosure, LLC has sued the company alleging that Cynosure executives repeatedly engaged in outrageous acts of sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and retaliation against her and other female employees.
LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An industry-leading former District Sales Manager at Cynosure, LLC has sued the company alleging that Cynosure executives repeatedly engaged in outrageous acts of sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and retaliation against her and other female employees.
According to the lawsuit filed by Julie Walsh, the company's "boy's club" management fostered a shockingly predatory culture towards female employees, which included the groping of female employees at work events, unwelcome sexual advances, sexist comments and jokes, wide disparities in compensation and promotions between male and female employees, rampant fraternization where senior male directors and executives frequently engaged in sexual relations with female subordinates, and even the sanctioning of violence and drug use.
The lawsuit alleges that, over a period spanning years, Ms. Walsh and other female employees consistently reported misconduct by multiple Cynosure executives, including Genesis Garma, Kyle Robertson and Lowinn Kibbey. The lawsuit asserts allegations of sexual assault, rampant sexual harassment and institutionalized gender discrimination originating from the highest levels of company management. The lawsuit further alleges that female employees were singled out and preyed upon by Cynosure's male leadership. The lawsuit further alleges that senior management consistently covered up the misconduct, harshly retaliated against female employees who had the courage to speak up, and wrongfully terminated female employees who lodged complaints.
"Cynosure's predatory and sexist culture was demoralizing and dehumanizing," said Walsh, a respected industry veteran who generated over $20 million in device sales for the company during her tenure. "Despite countless complaints and cries for help by numerous high-performing female employees, Cynosure's senior management refused to take action and even doubled down on fostering a workplace culture that ultimately became downright hostile and dangerous for women."
"Blatant sexual harassment like this cannot be tolerated in 2024," said attorney Sam S. Yebri of Merino Yebri LLP. "It is especially outrageous that sexual assault, sexism, and gender discrimination would pervade a major aesthetic laser manufacturer whose end-customers are predominately female and whose products are regularly promoted by A-list female celebrities and prominent medical practicioners."
Walsh's lawsuit is just one of several suits related to allegations of workplace harassment and misconduct at Cynosure.
Ms. Walsh's lawsuit, filed on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, is captioned Walsh v. Cynosure, LLC. et al., Case No. 24STCV10810.
Media Contact
Sam Yebri, Merino Yebri LLP, 1 3105512015, [email protected], www.MYLAWLLP.com
SOURCE Merino Yebri LLP
Share this article