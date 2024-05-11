Prominent Female Sales Leader Sues Cynosure And Numerous Executives For Sexual Assault, Sexual Harassment, And Gender Discrimination

"Despite countless complaints and cries for help by numerous high-performing female employees, Cynosure's senior management refused to take action and even doubled down on fostering a workplace culture that ultimately became downright hostile and dangerous for women." Post this

The lawsuit alleges that, over a period spanning years, Ms. Walsh and other female employees consistently reported misconduct by multiple Cynosure executives, including Genesis Garma, Kyle Robertson and Lowinn Kibbey. The lawsuit asserts allegations of sexual assault, rampant sexual harassment and institutionalized gender discrimination originating from the highest levels of company management. The lawsuit further alleges that female employees were singled out and preyed upon by Cynosure's male leadership. The lawsuit further alleges that senior management consistently covered up the misconduct, harshly retaliated against female employees who had the courage to speak up, and wrongfully terminated female employees who lodged complaints.

"Cynosure's predatory and sexist culture was demoralizing and dehumanizing," said Walsh, a respected industry veteran who generated over $20 million in device sales for the company during her tenure. "Despite countless complaints and cries for help by numerous high-performing female employees, Cynosure's senior management refused to take action and even doubled down on fostering a workplace culture that ultimately became downright hostile and dangerous for women."

"Blatant sexual harassment like this cannot be tolerated in 2024," said attorney Sam S. Yebri of Merino Yebri LLP. "It is especially outrageous that sexual assault, sexism, and gender discrimination would pervade a major aesthetic laser manufacturer whose end-customers are predominately female and whose products are regularly promoted by A-list female celebrities and prominent medical practicioners."

Walsh's lawsuit is just one of several suits related to allegations of workplace harassment and misconduct at Cynosure.

Ms. Walsh's lawsuit, filed on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, is captioned Walsh v. Cynosure, LLC. et al., Case No. 24STCV10810.

