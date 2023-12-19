Prominent LA Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Farzin Kerendian is Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors

Known for his exceptional outcomes, Dr. Kerendian has earned a reputation as a top-rated surgeon in his field, and patients rave about his ability to enhance their natural beauty while maintaining a refreshed and youthful appearance.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At his state-of-the-art clinic, Desired Beauty, board-certified cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Farzin Kerendian combines cutting-edge technology with impeccable artistry, sculpting transformations that align with individual desires. He has earned this distinguished award from Find Local Doctors as a result of the many five-star ratings and exceptional patient reviews he has received. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, helping consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area who are well-known for their expertise. The cornerstone of Desired Beauty's success is Dr. Kerendian's unwavering commitment to stellar patient care and satisfaction. His approach is rooted in collaboration and offers insights that pave the path for patients to attain their aesthetic vision. Some of the procedures offered at his practice include body procedures, lip procedures, scar removal, male plastic surgery, cosmetic facial surgery, ear surgery, blepharoplasty, breast augmentation, injectables/fillers, liposuction and numerous non-surgical procedures. Dr. Farzin Kerendian's reputation in the cosmetic and general surgery realm is unparalleled, and his dedication to patient care, combined with his surgical precision, sets him apart in the world of beauty enhancement.