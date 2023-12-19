Prominent LA Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Farzin Kerendian is Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors

Known for his exceptional outcomes, Dr. Kerendian has earned a reputation as a top-rated surgeon in his field, and patients rave about his ability to enhance their natural beauty while maintaining a refreshed and youthful appearance.
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At his state-of-the-art clinic, Desired Beauty, board-certified cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Farzin Kerendian combines cutting-edge technology with impeccable artistry, sculpting transformations that align with individual desires. He has earned this distinguished award from Find Local Doctors as a result of the many five-star ratings and exceptional patient reviews he has received. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, helping consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area who are well-known for their expertise. The cornerstone of Desired Beauty's success is Dr. Kerendian's unwavering commitment to stellar patient care and satisfaction. His approach is rooted in collaboration and offers insights that pave the path for patients to attain their aesthetic vision. Some of the procedures offered at his practice include body procedures, lip procedures, scar removal, male plastic surgery, cosmetic facial surgery, ear surgery, blepharoplasty, breast augmentation, injectables/fillers, liposuction and numerous non-surgical procedures. Dr. Farzin Kerendian's reputation in the cosmetic and general surgery realm is unparalleled, and his dedication to patient care, combined with his surgical precision, sets him apart in the world of beauty enhancement.
"It is an honor to be recognized by Find Local Doctors. It is my goal to ensure that my patients are empowered, informed and achieve their beauty goals," says Farzin Kerendian.
More About Dr. Farzin Kerendian:
Nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and with a strategic presence in Bakersfield, CA, Dr. Farzin Kerendian and his experienced team at Desired Beauty are driven by the aspirations of patients. Dr. Kerendian attained his surgical training from the prestigious Weill Cornell Medicine - Cornell University hospital system in NYC and was recognized for his leadership and unparalleled knowledge, earning the chief resident position. Further elevating his credentials, Dr. Kerendian excelled in his fellowship in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery under the tutelage of renowned leaders. He dedicates a significant part of his career to academics, imparting avant-garde aesthetic surgery techniques to new surgeons. His contributions to the global cosmetic community are further solidified by his publications in the distinguished International Journal of Cosmetic Surgery. To schedule a consultation at the Desired Beauty location in Beverly Hills / Los Angeles, CA, call (310) 274-4900 or (661) 327-4400 to reach the Bakersfield clinic. Also, please visit the website at http://www.desiredbeauty.com for more information.
