Prominent Los Angeles Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jacob Sedgh receives 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor Award

Dr. Jacob Sedgh's exceptional reputation as one of California's top facial plastic surgeons is based on his compassionate approach, successful outcomes and unwavering dedication to his patients.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jacob Sedgh, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, has been recognized as a 2024 Top Doctor by Find Local Doctors. This distinguished award is a direct result of his impressive skills, expertise and commitment to providing outstanding surgical and non-surgical treatments. Find Local Doctors has selected Dr. Sedgh for this recognition due to his large volume of five-star ratings and reviews from patients across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly directory that helps patients locate the best physicians and dentists in their area. Dr. Jacob Sedgh's exceptional credentials and superior training, combined with his natural eye for balance and harmony, enable him to consistently deliver results that exceed expectations. He has a deep understanding of facial aesthetics and combines surgical precision with artistic finesse. Dr. Sedgh provides a comprehensive range of services, including rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, otoplasty, lip lift surgery, injectable procedures, lasers and other noninvasive cosmetic treatments. He often combines multiple treatments to achieve optimal outcomes, providing his patients with a tailored approach to their unique needs. As a true master of his craft, his attention to detail and commitment to excellence are evident in every procedure he performs. Dr. Sedgh approaches each patient with a holistic perspective, helping them achieve aesthetic goals while also maintaining natural beauty.
"It is an honor to be recognized by Find Local Doctors. My goal is to deliver beautiful, natural results that enhance my patients' lives," says Dr. Sedgh.
More about Dr. Jacob Sedgh:
With the benefit of two decades of medical training and practical experience at top medical institutions in the United States, Dr. Jacob Sedgh merges mastery of medical knowledge and surgical skills with the attention and perfection of a sculptor, delivering highly personalized patient care. Dr. Sedgh attended the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, receiving honors and recognition signifying his achievements as a top-tier graduate and completed a surgical internship at the University of California, San Francisco. He then finished his residency in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery at the prestigious University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, which is ranked 3rd in the nation in head and neck surgery training. Patients can be confident they will receive the most advanced techniques and cutting-edge technology from Dr. Sedgh at his clinic located at 9201 Sunset Blvd, Suite 404 in West Hollywood, CA. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call 310-504-7604 or visit http://www.sedghplasticsurgery.com.
