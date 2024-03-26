Prominent Los Angeles Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jacob Sedgh receives 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor Award

Dr. Jacob Sedgh's exceptional reputation as one of California's top facial plastic surgeons is based on his compassionate approach, successful outcomes and unwavering dedication to his patients.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jacob Sedgh, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, has been recognized as a 2024 Top Doctor by Find Local Doctors. This distinguished award is a direct result of his impressive skills, expertise and commitment to providing outstanding surgical and non-surgical treatments. Find Local Doctors has selected Dr. Sedgh for this recognition due to his large volume of five-star ratings and reviews from patients across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly directory that helps patients locate the best physicians and dentists in their area. Dr. Jacob Sedgh's exceptional credentials and superior training, combined with his natural eye for balance and harmony, enable him to consistently deliver results that exceed expectations. He has a deep understanding of facial aesthetics and combines surgical precision with artistic finesse. Dr. Sedgh provides a comprehensive range of services, including rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, otoplasty, lip lift surgery, injectable procedures, lasers and other noninvasive cosmetic treatments. He often combines multiple treatments to achieve optimal outcomes, providing his patients with a tailored approach to their unique needs. As a true master of his craft, his attention to detail and commitment to excellence are evident in every procedure he performs. Dr. Sedgh approaches each patient with a holistic perspective, helping them achieve aesthetic goals while also maintaining natural beauty.