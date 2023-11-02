Prominent Plastic Surgeon Dr. Erez Dayan from Reno, NV Selected as Grand Rounds Lecturer at Cornell/Columbia Plastic Surgery

The Grand Rounds lecture series for the Department of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery is a platform for leading experts to share their expertise and contribute to the advancement of reconstructive and aesthetic knowledge. Dr. Erez Dayan's inclusion in this distinguished lineup is a testament to his extraordinary contributions to the field of plastic surgery.
RENO, Nev., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a passion for helping individuals achieve their aesthetic goals, Dr. Erez Dayan combines his extensive knowledge, artistic eye, and advanced surgical techniques to deliver exceptional results at his clinic Avance Plastic Surgery Institute in Reno, NV. Renowned for his expertise and groundbreaking contributions, Dr. Dayan has been invited to speak at the prestigious Grand Rounds lecture series for Cornell/Columbia University's Department of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Dayan has published and presented his work in aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery on over 100 occasions throughout the United States as well as in Asia, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. He has co-authored 5 leading textbooks in Plastic Surgery including: Emerging Technologies in Face and Body Contouring and Facial Danger Zones: Staying Safe with Surgery, Fillers, and Non-Invasive Devices. Dr. Dayan has been recognized as an authority by leading press sources such as: The New York Times, Harpers Bazaar, Vogue, New York Magazine, LA Weekly, InStyle etc.
The enlightening sessions are scheduled to take place on November 13, 2023, in New York City. The combined Cornell/Columbia Plastic Surgery Residency trains future leaders in plastic surgery through its six-year, ACGME-accredited Integrated Plastic Surgery Residency Program.
With an unwavering commitment to innovation and patient-centric care, Dr. Erez Dayan has emerged as a leading authority in cutting-edge plastic surgery. During his upcoming lecture, titled "Advanced Use of Minimally Invasive Technology in Face and Body Contouring," Dr. Dayan will delve into the intricacies of his pioneering methods. His groundbreaking techniques have revolutionized the field, offering patients unparalleled results with minimal downtime. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights into the latest advancements, as well as witness the transformative power of minimally invasive procedures.
"It is an honor to be invited to speak to colleagues and inspire the next generation of plastic surgeons," says Dr. Erez Dayan.
More about Dr. Erez Dayan:
Dr. Erez Dayan completed his training at the elite Harvard Plastic Surgery program before earning a fellowship in aesthetic surgery at the world-class Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. Dr. Dayan provides comprehensive aesthetic treatments for the face, breast and body, as well as reconstructive surgery. At his practice Avance Plastic Surgery Institute, which is located at located at 5588 Longley Lane in Reno, Nevada, Dr. Dayan offers cutting-edge technology, surgical procedures and a full range of aesthetic facial and body treatments. He also is medical director at EMET Medical Wellness, providing treatment, therapeutic protocols and wellness plans tailored completely to individual unique needs, backed by expert knowledge and cutting-edge science. To learn more about Avance Plastic Surgery Institute call 775-800-4444 or visit http://www.avanceplasticsurgery.com. For EMET Medical Wellness, please call 775.799.EMET(3638) or visit http://www.emetwell.com.
