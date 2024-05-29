Promising Pathways for Blood Biomarkers: Breaking Down Bio-Hermes Study, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The speakers will provide an overview of the Bio-Hermes biomarker data challenge during this important discussion. Post this

The attendees will also get to learn about the study's methodology, initial outcomes and the future implications for Alzheimer's diagnostics and research.

Register for this webinar today to understand how the correlation between digital and blood biomarkers with the presence of beta-amyloid in the brain could transform Alzheimer's diagnostics.

Join Phyllis Barman Ferrell, DrPH, MBA, Independent Advisor – Alzheimer's and Brain Health, Nicholas Ashton, Senior Director, Biomarker Program; Associate Professor, University of Gothenburg; and Laura Nisenbaum, Executive Director of Drug Development, Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Promising Pathways for Blood Biomarkers: Breaking Down Bio-Hermes Study.

