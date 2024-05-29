Promising Pathways for Blood Biomarkers: Breaking Down Bio-Hermes Study, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, get detailed insights into the Bio-Hermes-001 Study. The study compared digital and blood biomarkers analysis of amyloid plaques in the brain, a diagnostic hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. Attendees will learn how these findings enabled the study to improve Alzheimer's disease diagnoses and clinical trial enrollment. The featured speakers will also cover the Bio-Hermes biomarker data challenge and elaborate on the study's methodology and future implications for Alzheimer's disease diagnosis and research.
TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar elaborating on the first results from the Bio-Hermes-001 Study. This study compared the results of digital and blood biomarkers with brain amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) scans or cerebrospinal fluid assays and revealed a strong correlation between several blood tests, particularly p-tau 217, with the presence of amyloid plaques in the brain, a diagnostic hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.
In this webinar, experts in the field will elaborate upon blood biomarkers and the findings of the Bio-Hermes-011 study, as well as how they will enhance the field's ability to provide a more economical, timely and accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and improve enrolment into clinical trials. Additionally, the speakers will provide an overview of the Bio-Hermes biomarker data challenge during this important discussion.
The attendees will also get to learn about the study's methodology, initial outcomes and the future implications for Alzheimer's diagnostics and research.
Register for this webinar today to understand how the correlation between digital and blood biomarkers with the presence of beta-amyloid in the brain could transform Alzheimer's diagnostics.
Join Phyllis Barman Ferrell, DrPH, MBA, Independent Advisor – Alzheimer's and Brain Health, Nicholas Ashton, Senior Director, Biomarker Program; Associate Professor, University of Gothenburg; and Laura Nisenbaum, Executive Director of Drug Development, Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Promising Pathways for Blood Biomarkers: Breaking Down Bio-Hermes Study.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article