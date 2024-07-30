Promising Pathways of Blood Biomarkers: Real-World Impact of Bio-Hermes Study, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how blood biomarkers can help identify amyloid plaques, a diagnostic hallmark of Alzheimer's disease through the Bio-Hermes study. The featured speakers will discuss the impact of this study for those living with the disease as well as physicians and researchers. Attendees will also gain insights into improving Alzheimer's disease diagnoses and clinical trial enrollment.
TORONTO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar in which the first results from the Bio-Hermes-001 study are discussed.
The Bio-Hermes study compared the results of blood and digital biomarkers with brain amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) scans or cerebrospinal fluid assays. It revealed a strong correlation between several blood tests, particularly p-tau 217, with the presence of amyloid plaques in the brain, a diagnostic hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.
In this webinar, experts in the field will discuss what the impact is for people who are living with the disease now and in the near future, in addition to implications for physicians and researchers in the field. They will also focus on how the Bio-Hermes study will help in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and improve clinical trial enrollment.
Register for this webinar today to gain insights about the Bio-Hermes-001 study and the correlation between blood biomarkers and the presence of amyloid plaques in Alzheimer's disease.
Join Dr. Diana Kerwin, Founder & President, Kerwin Medical Center and PI for Bio-Hermes-001; Dr. Allen Levey, Robert W. Woodruff Professor and Director of the Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center; and Dr. Suzanne Schindler, Associate Professor of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine, for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK)
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Promising Pathways of Blood Biomarkers: Real-World Impact of Bio-Hermes Study.
