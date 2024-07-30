Promising Pathways of Blood Biomarkers: Real-World Impact of Bio-Hermes Study, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Register for this webinar today to gain insights about the Bio-Hermes-001 study and the correlation between blood biomarkers and the presence of amyloid plaques in Alzheimer's disease. Post this

In this webinar, experts in the field will discuss what the impact is for people who are living with the disease now and in the near future, in addition to implications for physicians and researchers in the field. They will also focus on how the Bio-Hermes study will help in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and improve clinical trial enrollment.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights about the Bio-Hermes-001 study and the correlation between blood biomarkers and the presence of amyloid plaques in Alzheimer's disease.

Join Dr. Diana Kerwin, Founder & President, Kerwin Medical Center and PI for Bio-Hermes-001; Dr. Allen Levey, Robert W. Woodruff Professor and Director of the Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center; and Dr. Suzanne Schindler, Associate Professor of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine, for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK)

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Promising Pathways of Blood Biomarkers: Real-World Impact of Bio-Hermes Study.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks