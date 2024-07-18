Promont, a Leading NYC-Based General Contractor and Developer, Announces Licensure in Florida

Promont, a leading New York City-based general contractor and developer, proudly announces its newly acquired licensure to operate in the entire state of Florida. With established operations in New York and New Jersey and existing licensure in Connecticut, Promont expands its comprehensive construction, development, and management services into these vibrant markets. With over two decades of experience, Promont is committed to delivering exceptional quality and client satisfaction across diverse projects.
NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Promont, a premier general contractor, developer, and construction management firm based in New York City, is excited to announce its official licensing to operate throughout the state of Florida. This significant milestone marks a new chapter in Promont's journey of growth and excellence in the construction industry.
Since its founding in 2000, Promont has built a stellar reputation with a diverse portfolio of high-rise developments, retail spaces, and residential projects. The company's unwavering commitment to excellence and client satisfaction has positioned it as one of New York's top general contracting firms. Promont also operates in New Jersey and holds licensure in Connecticut.
Expanding Horizons: Expertise Across State Lines
Promont's newly acquired license in Florida, combined with its existing operations in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, enables the company to bring its expertise and passion to a broader range of projects. With over two decades of experience, Promont offers comprehensive services in development, general contracting, and construction management.
Development: Promont's expert team meticulously plans every aspect of a project, from site assessment and zoning considerations to coordinating with surveyors and designers. The company guides clients through city approvals and permits, ensuring a smooth and profitable development process.
General Contracting
As a licensed general contractor, Promont takes responsibility for building projects sustainably and according to plan. From bidding and estimating to hiring labor and managing site requirements, the company ensures quality construction from start to finish.
Construction Management
Clients can depend on Promont's seasoned managers to coordinate all aspects of the construction project seamlessly. The team handles budgeting, scheduling, deliveries, safety regulations, and government site requirements, ensuring compliance and efficiency at every turn.
Comprehensive BIM Modeling
Access the latest technology with Promont's sister company, Smarcon. Using Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology, Smarcon builds comprehensive 3D models that merge all trades into one all-inclusive model. BIM provides thorough visuals on clash plans with the ability to redesign errors, avoiding loss of time and money during the construction process. Promont offers 2D, 3D, 4D, and 5D renderings, ensuring higher quality, reduced costs, and improved project timelines, delivering superior results for clients. BIM is particularly valued in Florida for its efficiency and precision in planning and executing construction projects.
A Commitment to Excellence and Client Satisfaction
Promont excels in understanding and aligning with client visions, goals, challenges, and expectations. Clear communication from the outset and close collaboration throughout the project are hallmarks of the company's approach. Whether navigating complex regulations, preserving historic facades, or managing tight timelines, Promont's experienced team is dedicated to finding faster, safer, and more efficient solutions while respecting the budget and schedule.
Looking Ahead
Promont is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in Florida and looks forward to partnering with clients on their next projects. The company extends its gratitude for the continued trust and support as it grows and innovates in the construction industry.
"We have curated the expertise, resources, and innovations in construction, ensuring meticulous planning and efficient execution from new projects to retrofits." Marty Waisbord – President and CEO.
About Promont
Promont is a leading New York City-based general construction and development company offering comprehensive construction project planning and development, project management, coordination, and execution services. With established relationships with various architects, engineers, consultants, and subcontractors, Promont excels in finding, securing, cost estimating, and budgeting, and coordinating the perfect fit for your project. The company works closely with clients from initial planning through completion, leveraging its expertise and relationships to ensure buildings are completed on time and on budget.
