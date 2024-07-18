Promont, a Leading NYC-Based General Contractor and Developer, Announces Licensure in Florida

"We have curated the expertise, resources, and innovations in construction, ensuring meticulous planning and efficient execution from new projects to retrofits." Marty Waisbord – President and CEO. Post this

Expanding Horizons: Expertise Across State Lines

Promont's newly acquired license in Florida, combined with its existing operations in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, enables the company to bring its expertise and passion to a broader range of projects. With over two decades of experience, Promont offers comprehensive services in development, general contracting, and construction management.

Development: Promont's expert team meticulously plans every aspect of a project, from site assessment and zoning considerations to coordinating with surveyors and designers. The company guides clients through city approvals and permits, ensuring a smooth and profitable development process.

General Contracting

As a licensed general contractor, Promont takes responsibility for building projects sustainably and according to plan. From bidding and estimating to hiring labor and managing site requirements, the company ensures quality construction from start to finish.

Construction Management

Clients can depend on Promont's seasoned managers to coordinate all aspects of the construction project seamlessly. The team handles budgeting, scheduling, deliveries, safety regulations, and government site requirements, ensuring compliance and efficiency at every turn.

Comprehensive BIM Modeling

Access the latest technology with Promont's sister company, Smarcon. Using Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology, Smarcon builds comprehensive 3D models that merge all trades into one all-inclusive model. BIM provides thorough visuals on clash plans with the ability to redesign errors, avoiding loss of time and money during the construction process. Promont offers 2D, 3D, 4D, and 5D renderings, ensuring higher quality, reduced costs, and improved project timelines, delivering superior results for clients. BIM is particularly valued in Florida for its efficiency and precision in planning and executing construction projects.

A Commitment to Excellence and Client Satisfaction

Promont excels in understanding and aligning with client visions, goals, challenges, and expectations. Clear communication from the outset and close collaboration throughout the project are hallmarks of the company's approach. Whether navigating complex regulations, preserving historic facades, or managing tight timelines, Promont's experienced team is dedicated to finding faster, safer, and more efficient solutions while respecting the budget and schedule.

Looking Ahead

Promont is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in Florida and looks forward to partnering with clients on their next projects. The company extends its gratitude for the continued trust and support as it grows and innovates in the construction industry.

"We have curated the expertise, resources, and innovations in construction, ensuring meticulous planning and efficient execution from new projects to retrofits." Marty Waisbord – President and CEO.

About Promont

Promont is a leading New York City-based general construction and development company offering comprehensive construction project planning and development, project management, coordination, and execution services. With established relationships with various architects, engineers, consultants, and subcontractors, Promont excels in finding, securing, cost estimating, and budgeting, and coordinating the perfect fit for your project. The company works closely with clients from initial planning through completion, leveraging its expertise and relationships to ensure buildings are completed on time and on budget.

