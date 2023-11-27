Promont, Smarcon, and Latitude Compliance Inc.: Now Joining Forces as the Optimal Choice for New Construction and Retrofitting Projects in NYC

"We are excited to offer clients a one-stop solution for all their construction and compliance needs. Our collective expertise and seamless collaboration will simplify the entire process, saving our clients time, money and headaches," says Adina Banayan, Director of Latitude Compliance Inc. Post this

Starting with Promont, a leading New York City-based General Construction and Development company founded 3 years ago offers comprehensive construction project planning and development, project management, coordination, and execution services. With established relationships with various architects, engineers, consultants, and subcontractors, Promont excels in finding, securing, cost estimating and budgeting, and coordinating the perfect fit for your project. We work closely with you from the initial planning through the completion, handling everything involved in securing the right drawings and then leveraging all their expertise and relationships to ensure your building is completed on time and on budget.

On the construction site, with poorly coordinated drawings by the designers, Promont took the lead in changing the industry with emerging technology, and alas, Smarcon was founded 5 years ago. Smarcon is where Building Information Modeling (BIM) takes center stage in both new construction and retrofit projects. Smarcon's BIM experts leverage cutting-edge technology and digital reality to precisely identify issues and clashes in your proposed building's architectural, structural or MEP drawings well before the construction phases to produce seamless shop drawings for all various multi-disciplinary trades, decreasing change orders and predicting reliability in material take-offs, construction schedule and budget.

With aggressive LL97 requirements and penalties for our NYC clients of new or existing buildings, Promont sought to offer another winning solution- Latitude Compliance is a team of NYC Local Law Compliance experts that deliver innovative solutions that ensure your new building or retrofit meets local NYC regulations while reviewing your best interest in financial rebates and grants, good faith measures, and complete transparency in retrofit options in meeting compliance. Our mission is clear: to shield your property from penalties, ensure unwavering compliance with regulations like LL97, and simplify the entire compliance process for you, project managing the phases from start to finish.

With the collaboration of Promont, Smarcon and Latitude Compliance, we are armed with the best resources to ensure a seamless transition for all your construction and compliance needs. Our companies easily work together to meet your project goals; Latitude Compliance and Smarcon partner to utilize energy modeling of existing buildings to locate operating or embodied carbon issues or verify that proposed solutions will be effective in virtual reality, before implementing them in a building. Smarcon and Promont work together to offer new building owners with coordinated plans and shop drawings, avoiding unreasonable costs and delays. Promont and Latitude Compliance collaborate to meet LL97 carbon caps, energy efficient, and all-electric new buildings.

"We are excited to offer clients a one-stop solution for all their construction and compliance needs. Our collective expertise and seamless collaboration will simplify the entire process, saving our clients time, money and headaches," says Adina Banayan, Director of Latitude Compliance Inc.

For more information visit http://www.latitudecompliance.net/promont-latitude-smarcon/

