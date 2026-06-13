Promoting environmental conservation of the mexican caribbean with education reforestation, and recycling

"This recognition reflects Kuzá's permanent commitment to sustainability and the implementation of responsible practices that promote proper waste management and reduce our environmental impact," said Seydi Crespo Catzin, Sustainability Manager at Kuzá. Post this

As part of these activities, May was dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of bees as fundamental species for biodiversity and food security.

Similarly, through the Roots for the Future program, Kuzá welcomed 658 children who participated in ecological restoration activities within the park's wetland, contributing to the planting of 538 mangrove plants—a key species for coastal protection, carbon sequestration, and the conservation of marine ecosystems.

The park's environmental efforts are also reflected in its circular economy actions and responsible waste management. Between September 2025 and April 2026, Kuzá succeeded in recycling more than 7.3 tons of materials, including 5,368 kilograms of glass, 863 kilograms of cardboard, 662 kilograms of PET, 352 kilograms of aluminum cans, and 127 kilograms of rigid plastic.

Thanks to these actions, the company recently received recognition from the Municipal Government of Cozumel and the Recyclable Materials Collection Center (CAMAR) during the celebration of World Recycling Day. The recognition was granted for Kuzá's outstanding contribution to promoting the circular economy, proper waste separation, and actions aimed at keeping the island clean.

For Kuzá, these results represent another step toward building a more responsible and sustainable tourist destination. The company reiterated its commitment to continuing to drive projects that strengthen environmental education, ecosystem conservation, and community participation, convinced that each individual action can become a collective benefit for future generations.

About Kuzá Beach & Adventure Park

Kuzá Beach & Adventure Park is one of the most complete parks in Cozumel, designed to offer an all-inclusive experience that combines the island's only water park with slides and zip lines, beach, adventure, and Mexican gastronomy in one place. Through its various passes, visitors can enjoy water activities, relaxation areas, recreational experiences, and food and beverages included, all within a natural setting. Located just 7 minutes from El Cielo, a renowned marine sanctuary famous for its crystal-clear waters and abundance of starfish, its proposal focuses on providing comfort, fun, and accessibility for families, couples, and groups, positioning itself as one of the top options for those looking for things to do in Cozumel during their visit. https://kuzapark.com/

Media Contact

Ana Mari Irabien, KUZÁ BEACH AND ADVENTURE PARK, 52 9988744484, [email protected], https://kuzapark.com

SOURCE KUZÁ BEACH AND ADVENTURE PARK