Promotion Optimization Institute Introduces Revenue Growth Management (RGM) Foundation Certification™: A Three-Course Path to Growth Readiness

Promotion Optimization Institute finds that organizations investing in RGM training empower teams to translate strategy into execution, maximizing ROI on pricing, promotion, mix, and innovation while extracting full value from TPMx and RGMx technology investments.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) today announced the launch of its new Revenue Growth Management (RGM) Foundation Certification™, the first industry credential that simplifies the core pillars of Revenue Growth Management—1)Price Strategy & Architecture, 2)Promotion Strategy & Management, 3)Mix/Assortment Management, 4)Investment Architecture, ROI & Trade Optimization, and 5)Portfolio & Brand Strategy including innovation—into a concise, three-course learning sprint.

Created from POI's expertise across both the organizational and technology landscapes impacting RGM, the program builds on the Institute's 12-year track record with the Certified Collaborative Marketer (CCM)™ Executive Certification - and its deep ties to the global Sales, Marketing, Finance, Supply Chain, IT, and RGM community.

A Three-Course Path to RGM Readiness for Cross-functional Teams

Course 1: RGM Pillars & the Magic of Mix™ – Training on the RGM pillars, why CPGs are using RGM, and the interdependency that various levers have on results.

Course 2: Strategic Pricing: Elasticity, Diagnostics & PPA™ – Using diagnostic tools and pricing fundamentals along with consumer insights to monitor and develop strong pricing strategies and close result gaps.

Course 3: Trade that Wins: Architecture, AI Enabled Promotions & ROI™ – Build smarter trade investment strategies with promo effectiveness metrics and balanced promotion planning to improve trade effectiveness.

Each live virtual 120-minute session combines lecture, hands-on tools, interactive polls, and pre-/post-tests that award a Certification upon completion. Programs can be delivered virtually or on-site to fit enterprise schedules. It covers the essential levers—pricing, promotion, mix, trade, and innovation—giving teams a shared language, practical tools, and retailer-ready frameworks to drive growth. This certification ensures consistent understanding and application of RGM across all functions and levels.

"Most companies focus on the RGM technology and tools and leave training as an afterthought," said Julie Oxner, EVP of Strategic Initiatives at POI. "Our certification flips that order—teams learn the five RGM pillars, practice the key tools, and already know how to activate to make progress regardless of what stage they are with leveraging technology."

Why It Matters

Shared vocabulary – Sales, marketing, finance, and supply-chain functions align around one data set and set of KPIs.

Immediate tools – Participants leave knowing how to apply concepts through practice and industry examples.

Faster tech adoption – Trained teams absorb new RGM systems more quickly by understanding RGM as a practice.

Importance of Certification:

"Becoming RGM certified sets you apart with a recognized standard of excellence. It signals to the market, your peers, and your organization that you don't just chase growth—you apply a proven methodology to achieve it. With a certification, you demonstrate the discipline to master complexity, the skills to turn data into strategy, and the credibility to deliver sustainable revenue growth in a consistent, repeatable, and systemic way." --Jack Harnedy, Vice President Revenue Growth Management at Nutrabolt

"In today's CPG, growth isn't accidental. RGM certification instills in teams the discipline and insight to turn everyday pricing and promotion choices into engines to deliver sustainable value and growth." --Andre Romero, Chief Growth Officer at Phillip Morris International U.S.

Enrollment Details:

To schedule RGM Foundation Certification™ with your teams, email [email protected].

Or visit RGM Foundation Certification™ - Promotion Optimization Institute for instant registration to available course dates.

About the Promotion Optimization Institute

POI brings together manufacturers, retailers, solution providers, analysts, academics, and other industry leaders with the specific objective of collaboratively improving enterprise planning, trade management, RGM, pricing, advanced analytics & optimization, data management, retail execution, digital transformation, omnichannel strategy, eCommerce and digital shelf, marketing and retail media investment strategy and performance, omnichannel measurement, and the distribution of consumer goods.

Members of POI share cross-functional best practices in both structured and informal settings. Additionally, members benefit through our industry alliances, the Certified Collaborative Marketer (CCM) program, share groups, and industry-leading summits around the globe. POI aims to instill a financial and metrics-based discipline not typically found in other trade groups. We encourage and enable breaking down organizational siloes to ensure collaborative, holistic full enterprise planning. The focus is on the consumer/shopper through sales, marketing, and merchandising strategies while leveraging advances in technology. Our POI executive advisory board keeps us apprised of industry needs and helps us provide desired outcomes for members, sponsors, and academia.

