ProMoves Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cardinal Moving Services

ProMoves Moving & Storage, with headquarters in Ridgewood, New Jersey, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cardinal Moving Services, a family-owned and operated moving company based in Wayne, New Jersey.

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProMoves Moving & Storage announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cardinal Moving Services, a family-owned and operated moving company based in Wayne, New Jersey. This transaction represents ProMoves' first acquisition and a significant milestone in the company's long-term growth strategy.

Founded in 1973, Cardinal Moving Services has built a strong reputation throughout Wayne, Oakland, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, and surrounding communities in Passaic and Bergen Counties. For more than five decades, Cardinal has been known for dependable service, long-tenured employees, and deep roots in the local community.

"This acquisition is an exciting and meaningful step for ProMoves," said Jackie Derr, Director of Sales & Marketing at ProMoves. "Cardinal exemplifies the type of company we are seeking to partner with — a strong local reputation, experienced ownership and employees, a diversified customer base, and a shared commitment to putting clients first. We are proud to welcome Cardinal into the ProMoves family and look forward to building on its legacy."

ProMoves intends to maintain the Cardinal Moving Services brand name, retain Cardinal's experienced labor team, and integrate sales and administrative functions into ProMoves' existing operating structure. The company also plans to continue Cardinal's longstanding involvement in the Wayne community, including its participation in the annual Memorial Day parade and local food drives.

"After more than 50 years serving our community, it was important to find a partner who respects what we've built and shares our values," said Paul Siljee, owner of Cardinal Moving Services. "ProMoves understands the importance of our people, our customers, and our community. I'm confident this transition will create new opportunities for our employees while continuing to deliver the high level of service our customers expect."

About ProMoves Moving & Storage

ProMoves Moving & Storage is a premium moving and storage company specializing in white-glove relocation services across northern New Jersey. With highly trained professionals, industry-leading technology, and a best-in-class truck fleet, ProMoves provides tailored moving solutions that deliver a seamless and stress-free moving experience to discerning clients.

The company is actively evaluating acquisition opportunities in its identified key markets in northern New Jersey and beyond, including New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida.

For more information, visit ProMoves.com or email us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Jackie Derr, ProMoves Moving & Storage, 1 201.377.0275, [email protected], www.promoves.com

SOURCE ProMoves Moving & Storage