ProMoves Moving & Storage Selects ClearStar and Concentra to Enhance Employee Screening Process

Comprehensive Background Checks and Drug Screening Reinforce Commitment to Safety & Trust

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. , March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProMoves Moving & Storage, a premium, white-glove moving and storage company serving northern New Jersey, has selected ClearStar and Concentra as its trusted partners for employee background checks and drug screening, reinforcing its commitment to hiring qualified, trustworthy professionals who uphold the company's high standards of service and security.

ClearStar: Advanced 10-Point Background Screening

To ensure the highest level of trust and reliability, ProMoves has partnered with ClearStar, an industry leader in background screening solutions. ClearStar's comprehensive 10-point background check includes:

Identity Verification

Criminal History Check (Federal, State, and County)

Employment Verification

Education Verification

Professional License & Certification Verification

Motor Vehicle Records (MVR) Check

Sex Offender Registry Search

Terrorist Watchlist Screening

Credit Report (as applicable)

Social Media & Digital Footprint Review

"Our clients trust us to handle their most valuable possessions, and we take that responsibility seriously," said Dana Cacchione, General Manager of ProMoves Moving & Storage. "By partnering with ClearStar, we ensure that every member of our team meets the highest ethical and professional standards."

Concentra: Comprehensive Employee Drug Screening

In addition to background checks, ProMoves has selected Concentra, a leader in occupational health services, to conduct comprehensive drug screening for all employees. Through this partnership, ProMoves will implement a pre-employment and ongoing random drug testing program to maintain a safe and professional work environment.

"At ProMoves, safety and reliability are at the core of our operations," added Cacchione. "By working with Concentra, we ensure that our team remains drug-free, professional, and fully capable of delivering the exceptional moving services our clients expect."

Commitment to Excellence & Security

The selection of ClearStar and Concentra aligns with ProMoves' mission to provide white-glove moving and storage services with a focus on professionalism, security, and customer trust. By implementing rigorous screening measures, ProMoves continues to set a new standard for excellence in the moving industry.

About ProMoves Moving & Storage

ProMoves Moving & Storage is a premium moving and storage company specializing in white-glove relocation services across northern New Jersey. With a best-in-class truck fleet, industry-leading technology, and highly trained professionals, ProMoves provides tailored moving solutions that deliver a seamless and stress-free moving experience to discerning clients.

The company is well-capitalized through a private equity investment and is in the process of obtaining all necessary state and federal licenses and registrations, as well as high-value insurance policies to protect both its employees and its customers. ProMoves is not accepting clients at the current time and this press release is not an advertisement for services. The company plans to officially open for business in spring 2025.

Media Contact

Dana Cacchione, ProMoves Moving & Storage, 1 201.377.0275, [email protected], promoves.com

SOURCE ProMoves Moving & Storage