ProMoves Moving & Storage Selects Ryder Transportation Services for Fleet Management, Chooses Freightliner M2 106 as Flagship Truck

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProMoves Moving & Storage, a premium, full-service moving and storage company serving discerning clients throughout Bergen County and northern New Jersey, has selected Ryder Transportation Services as its fleet services provider. This partnership will ensure optimized vehicle performance, proactive maintenance, and rapid truck replacement to minimize downtime and maintain seamless service for clients. As part of this initiative, ProMoves has chosen the Freightliner M2 106 medium-duty truck with a Supreme SVA 26/91/1 body as its flagship fleet vehicle.

By partnering with Ryder Transportation Services, ProMoves gains access to:

Remote Truck Performance Monitoring – Ryder's advanced telematics track vehicle health in real-time, allowing for proactive maintenance and minimizing breakdowns.

Full-Service Maintenance & Repairs – Ensuring every truck remains in peak condition for daily operations.

Nationwide Truck Replacement Network – If a truck encounters a mechanical issue during a long-distance move, Ryder's extensive nationwide fleet enables a quick and seamless replacement to prevent service delays.

"At ProMoves, reliability is key," said Dana Cacchione, General Manager of ProMoves Moving & Storage. "With Ryder managing our fleet, we can focus on delivering exceptional, white-glove moving services without worrying about unexpected vehicle downtime."

After selecting Ryder as its leasing provider, ProMoves carefully evaluated its fleet truck options, ultimately choosing the Freightliner M2 106 medium-duty truck for its superior performance, durability, and safety features.

Freightliner M2 106 Medium-Duty Truck – Versatility for Local and Long Distance

Gross Vehicle Weight Capacity: 26,000 lbs

Wheelbase: 288"

Engine: Cummins B6.7 (240 HP) Diesel Engine; Road Speed Limit: 70 MPH

Transmission: Allison 2100 RDS Automatic Transmission with PTO Provision

Supreme SVA 26/91/1 Moving Body – Built for Secure, High-End Transport

Frame: Stainless Steel

Side Panels: 0.040" TK Smooth Aluminum

Interior Walls: 3/8" Plywood – Full Coverage

Flooring: 1-1/8" Laminated Hardwood

Steel Scuff Sides for enhanced protection

Optimized for Safe & Secure Moves

3 Rows of Recessed E-Track on Both Sides (Placed at 20", 36", and 60" from floor)

Full Swing Rear Doors with 3/8" Plywood Construction

2 72" x 97" Double Swing Side Doors (One on Each Side, Centered)

Enhanced Safety & Convenience Features

Maxon 3,000-lb Lift Gate for Efficient Loading & Unloading

Back-Up Camera with 7" LCD Display for Increased Driver Visibility

GPS Tracking System for Real-Time Fleet Monitoring & Route Optimization

Dash Camera for Enhanced Driver Safety & Incident Documentation

Crew Camera to Ensure Safety & Accountability During Moves

Commitment to Premium Moving Services

"With Ryder's fleet management expertise and the Freightliner M2 106's top-tier reliability, our clients can expect a seamless, stress-free moving experience backed by the best technology and equipment in the industry," added Dana Cacchione.

This strategic fleet investment positions ProMoves Moving & Storage as a leader in high-end relocation services, ensuring safe, efficient, and high-quality moves across Bergen County, northern New Jersey, and beyond.

For more information about ProMoves Moving & Storage, visit ProMoves.com or call 201.377.0275.

About ProMoves Moving & Storage

ProMoves Moving & Storage is a premium moving and storage company specializing in white-glove relocation services across northern New Jersey. With a best-in-class truck fleet, industry-leading technology, and highly trained professionals, ProMoves provides tailored moving solutions that deliver a seamless and stress-free moving experience to discerning clients.

The company is well-capitalized through a private equity investment and is in the process of obtaining all necessary state and federal licenses and registrations, as well as high-value insurance policies to protect both its employees and its customers. ProMoves is not accepting clients at the current time and this press release is not an advertisement for services. The company plans to officially open for business in spring 2025.

