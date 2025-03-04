ProMoves Moving & Storage Selects SmartMoving and Yembo AI to Enhance Customer Experience and Operational Efficiency

Cutting-Edge CRM and AI-Powered Survey Technology to Elevate Premium Moving Services

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProMoves Moving & Storage is excited to announce the selection of SmartMoving as its official CRM provider and Yembo AI as its survey technology partner. This strategic investment in advanced technology underscores ProMoves' commitment to delivering an unparalleled, white-glove moving experience through enhanced efficiency, precision, and customer service.

SmartMoving, a leading CRM solution for the moving industry, will streamline ProMoves' operations by optimizing customer management, booking processes, and workflow automation. Yembo AI's industry-leading artificial intelligence technology will provide virtual, AI-powered surveys, enabling faster, more accurate move estimates.

"At ProMoves, we are committed to providing a seamless and sophisticated moving experience for our clients," said Dana Cacchione, General Manager of ProMoves Moving & Storage. "By integrating SmartMoving's CRM capabilities and Yembo AI's cutting-edge survey technology, we are enhancing both operational efficiency and the premium-level service our customers expect."

How These Technologies Enhance the ProMoves Experience:

SmartMoving CRM:

Fully integrated platform for customer management, scheduling, and invoicing

Automated workflows to ensure a smooth, hassle-free moving process

Real-time tracking and insights for superior service management

Yembo AI Surveys:

AI-powered surveys that build trust with discerning clients

Faster, more precise inventory assessments using advanced image recognition

Enhanced convenience for busy professionals

With these new technology partnerships in place, ProMoves Moving & Storage continues to build its position as the premier white-glove moving and storage provider, combining high-touch service with the latest innovations.

For more information about ProMoves Moving & Storage, visit ProMoves.com.

About ProMoves Moving & Storage

ProMoves Moving & Storage is a premium moving and storage company specializing in white-glove relocation services across northern New Jersey. With a best-in-class truck fleet, industry-leading technology, and highly trained professionals, ProMoves provides tailored moving solutions that deliver a seamless and stress-free moving experience to discerning clients.

The company is well-capitalized through a private equity investment and is in the process of obtaining all necessary state and federal licenses and registrations, as well as high-value insurance policies to protect both its employees and its customers. ProMoves is not accepting clients at the current time and this press release is not an advertisement for services. The company plans to officially open for business in spring 2025.

