PromptCare Partners With Digital Silk to Launch a New Web Design After Merger

Holly Rohleder, Marketing VP at PromptCare, said, "To those vendor partners who inspired us and delivered truly amazing work on our brand [including Digital Silk - Growing Brands Online] we wouldn't be here without you!" Post this

The partnership resulted in a bespoke website that caters to both patients and providers alike, strategically planned, designed and developed by the Digital Silk team to boost brand awareness and engagement across mobile and desktop devices.

As PromptCare puts it, "Unique journeys deserve personalized care." This is the same approach Digital Silk took, by delivering a custom website designed to cater to each audience segment — offering an engaging digital experience for every website visitor.

Holly Rohleder, Marketing VP at PromptCare, said, "To those vendor partners who inspired us and delivered truly amazing work on our brand [including Digital Silk - Growing Brands Online] we wouldn't be here without you!"

About Digital Silk:

Digital Silk is a leading digital agency focused on growing brands online. From custom websites to digital marketing, branding and beyond, Digital Silk creates SUPERIOR digital experiences to drive measurable results for brands across industries — from greater visibility and brand engagement to increased conversion.

Media Contact

Lindsey Ifft, Digital Silk, (800) 206-9413, [email protected], https://www.digitalsilk.com/

SOURCE Digital Silk