Promptfoo Surpasses 100,000 Users and Launches Next-Generation Red Teaming for Enterprise LLM Agents

"Our customers are building complex LLM agents that demand advanced security, and today we're delivering a smarter, more adaptive red teaming platform built to meet that challenge," said Ian Webster, Founder of Promptfoo.

Promptfoo's new platform is designed from the ground up to emulate the intelligence, creativity, and adaptability of human penetration testers. Key features include:

1.Deep Reconnaissance: Like professional pen testers, Promptfoo's platform conducts detailed reconnaissance to identify system capabilities, security boundaries, and vulnerabilities.

2.Strategic Planning and Prioritization: Promptfoo intelligently prioritizes vulnerabilities based on business impact, system criticality, and customer input, ensuring efficient and targeted testing efforts.

3.Sophisticated Attack Execution: Leveraging a library of plugins and multi-agent strategies, Promptfoo dynamically tests, evaluates, and pivots attacks in real-time to identify and exploit potential weaknesses.

4.Persistent Memory and Learning: Unique to Promptfoo's approach is its persistent memory capability, allowing the system to retain and strategically leverage insights across multiple testing phases. This dramatically increases the efficacy of attack scenarios and vulnerability detection.

"We've built something significantly smarter and more adaptive," added Ian Webster. "Enterprise-grade systems are complex, integrating LLMs deeply into existing security frameworks. Our new red teaming agent understands and exploits gaps in these systems."

Promptfoo's commitment to bridging the gap between LLM vulnerability research and real-world application has garnered trust from major industry players, including foundation labs and dozens of Fortune 500 companies.

Interested parties can learn more about Promptfoo's groundbreaking security solutions or explore career opportunities at www.promptfoo.dev.

About Promptfoo:

Promptfoo is the leading provider of LLM evaluation and red teaming solutions. Built on a popular open-source project with over 100,000 users, Promptfoo helps enterprises secure their AI systems through comprehensive, intelligent, and adaptive security testing.

