Promptly's new AI Fax automates inbound referral processing by instantly extracting and sorting patient data. It replaces hours of manual data entry with a simple "review and approve" workflow, helping specialty clinics eliminate administrative bottlenecks and focus on patient care.

MIAMI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Promptly Launches AI Fax to Automate Referral Processing for Specialty Clinics

AI Fax reads, extracts, and sorts inbound referrals in seconds, giving coordinators more time for patient care.

Promptly, a referral management platform trusted by hundreds of specialty clinics nationwide, today announced the launch of AI Fax, a new feature that automatically reads inbound faxes, extracts patient data, and routes referrals into organized queues, before staff touch anything.

For specialty practices that depend on referrals, manual fax processing remains a constant bottleneck. Coordinators spend 4–5 hours sorting through 50+ faxes, re-typing patient information, and separating multi-page stacks. At the same time, patients are often asking, "Did you get my referral?"

AI Fax gives specialty clinics more time to spend on patient care.

How AI Fax Works

Unlike generic e-fax tools, AI Fax lives inside Promptly and actually understands every step of the referral process.

Here's what it does:

Reads each referral the moment it arrives

Extracts patient name, DOB, referring physician, and clinical notes

Sorts it into the right folder: referral, doc request, patient chart, or Rx request

Pre-fills the data so your coordinator reviews and approves instead of typing

Nothing moves forward without your coordinator's sign-off. Your team stays in control. They just stop spending hours on data entry.

What Practices Use AI Fax For

AI Fax is designed for specialty clinics processing high volumes of inbound referrals:

Instant referral visibility: Every fax arrives in the dashboard the moment it's received. No more searching through paper piles

Automatic stack separation: When referring practices batch 10 referrals into one fax, AI Fax splits them apart, matching every page to the right patient

Zero rework: Patient name, DOB, referring provider, and clinical notes are pre-filled. So coordinators confirm instead of transcribing

Urgent referral priority: Critical referrals surface immediately, no longer buried in manual backlogs

Seamless integration: AI Fax works within the Promptly portal that coordinators already use daily. No new logins, no separate tools

Why AI Fax Matters Now

Manual referral processing consumes time that coordinators could otherwise spend on patient care and care coordination. On top of that, it is estimated that more than half of faxed referrals never result in scheduled appointments due to delays, lost documents, or unclear routing, representing significant revenue leakage for specialty practices.

AI Fax addresses both challenges: it dramatically speeds referral processing while keeping human judgment and oversight at the center of the workflow.

Availability

AI Fax is now available to all Promptly users. To learn more or request a demo, visit https://www.promptlycheckin.com/referral-portal-with-ai-fax

About Promptly

Promptly is a referral management platform that helps specialty clinics streamline patient engagement, from appointment tracking to new-patient creation. Hundreds of practices across ophthalmology, cardiology, ENT, orthopedics, and other specialties trust Promptly to keep referrals visible, communication seamless, and patients on track.

Media Contacts:

Promptly Media Relations Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Anish Kapur, MD, Promptly, 1 (855) 691-1932, [email protected], https://www.promptlycheckin.com/

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SOURCE Promptly