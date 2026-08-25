Promptly Patient Experience Suite Accelerates Conversational AI Strategy Through Acquisition of OptiCall

"This acquisition gives medical practices absolute peace of mind that patient acquisition is as optimized as their in-office workflow. Practices no longer have to manage disjointed vendors; this is a true all-in-one growth and experience ecosystem." — Dr. Anish Kapur, Promptly Founder and CEO. Post this

Fueling Practice Growth from the First Contact

For elective and growth-focused specialty medical practices, marketing efforts are only as good as the front office's ability to answer the phone or respond to a web lead instantly. By bringing OptiCall into the fold, Promptly expands its footprint to the very beginning of the patient journey, ensuring no inquiry falls through the cracks and maximizing return on marketing spend.

Once that lead is successfully captured and scheduled by OptiCall's Conversational AI and contact specialists, Promptly's automated suite seamlessly takes over to manage intake, reminders, payments, referrals, and much more.

"This acquisition is about giving medical practices absolute peace of mind that their top-of-funnel patient acquisition is just as optimized and automated as their in-office workflow. We are widening the Promptly Patient Experience Suite so practices no longer have to manage five different disjointed software vendors just to guide a patient from initial web inquiry to final payment. This is a true all-in-one growth and experience ecosystem."

— Dr. Anish Kapur, Promptly Founder and CEO.

What an Expanded Suite Means for Your Practice

By widening the footprint of the Promptly platform, practices can dramatically scale their revenue and elevate patient satisfaction without scaling their tech stack complexity. The unified suite now handles:

Advanced AI & Smart Automation: The crown jewel of this acquisition is the synergy between Promptly PaigeAI and OptiCall's specialized AI voice and web agents. From virtual scheduling assistants to automated patient education and intelligent call routing, practices can deploy smart AI that feels human, responsive, and available 24/7 -- fully backed by elite live conversion specialists whenever a human touch is needed.

The First Contact & Conversion: Instant inbound call-handling and immediate web-lead tracking to maximize marketing ROI using a proven "Logical Progression" conversation system.

The In-Office Experience: Seamless digital intake, check-in, and automated scheduling that keeps waiting rooms moving smoothly and reduces front-desk strain.

The Financial Workflow: Automated text-to-pay, card-on-file text prompts, patient financing, and streamlined balance collections.

The Ongoing Relationship: Automated reminders, multi-channel communication, online review generation, and targeted "Boomerang" reactivation outreach.

Eliminating the Friction of Fragmented Tech

Too many medical practices are forced to stitch together their operations using an exhausting patchwork of vendors—one for intake, another for reminders, a third for lead tracking, and a fourth for call handling.

When a practice consolidates its patient-facing operations into Promptly's widened suite, data fragmentation disappears, software costs drop, and front-desk teams can finally stop jumping between browser tabs to focus entirely on exceptional, face-to-face care.

"Joining forces with Promptly is a thrilling milestone for the entire OptiCall team. For over two decades, we've focused on perfecting that critical first interaction to maximize lead conversion for medical practices. By integrating our specialized contact center workflows and advanced AI tools into Promptly's powerful automation suite, we are creating an unmatched powerhouse that helps practices scale smarter, eliminate vendor fatigue, and provide a flawless patient journey from start to finish."

— Bill Mercier, Founder and CEO of OptiCall.

Leadership Driven by Dual Expertise

This acquisition brings together leadership that understands both advanced technology and patient workflows. By pairing Dr. Anish Kapur's background as a physician and medical technology innovator with Bill Mercier's 23-year legacy of pioneering medical contact center and patient conversion strategies, Promptly is uniquely positioned to solve the real-world operational bottlenecks that modern specialty practices face every day.

The rollout of integrated features will begin later this year. Current clients of both platforms will experience no service interruptions, only a steady stream of new, unified features designed to simplify patient communication.

To learn how to maximize your patient conversion and consolidate your patient-facing tech into one powerful solution, visit promptlycheckin.com to learn more.

About Promptly:

Promptly Technology, Inc.'s software solutions are the leading Patient Experience platforms designed to streamline patient workflows, eliminate vendor fragmentation, and increase practice revenue through smart automation, digital intake, and seamless contact center integration while improving patient satisfaction and loyalty.

About OptiCall:

OptiCall is a premier medical contact center specializing in lead management and conversion for specialty medical practices, utilizing a data-driven approach, conversational AI solutions, and live specialists to optimize everything from the initial patient interaction to recalling, reactivating, and educating patients throughout every step of their clinical journey.

Media Contact

Anish Kapur, MD, Promptly, 1 (855) 691-1932, [email protected], promptlycheckin.com

SOURCE Promptly