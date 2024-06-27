Promptly Receives Strategic Minority Investment Led by Telegraph Hill Partners to Accelerate the Growth of its Patient Experience Platform

Partnering with Telegraph Hill Partners further solidifies Promptly's core mission to facilitate patient access, education, and communication while improving clinic workflows. Their investment will accelerate our growth and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional patient engagement solutions. Post this

Telegraph Hill Partners (https://thpartners.net/) seeks strategic investments in cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking healthcare companies. Telegraph Hill Partner's support is a testament to Promptly's potential to transform patient engagement and healthcare delivery. "Partnering with Telegraph Hill Partners further solidifies Promptly's core mission to facilitate patient access, education, and communication while improving clinic workflows," said Anish Kapur, MD, CEO and Founder of Promptly. "Their investment will accelerate our growth and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional patient engagement solutions. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to achieving new milestones together."

Rob Hart, Partner at Telegraph Hill Partners, added, "We see immense potential in Promptly's innovative approach to patient engagement. Our discussions with current Promptly customers validate the value their software can bring to provider practices. Their comprehensive platform addresses critical needs in the healthcare industry, and we are thrilled to support their vision and growth into an increasingly wide range of medical specialty markets."

About Promptly

Promptly is a healthcare technology company whose flagship product, the Promptly Patient Experience Suite, is a software platform designed for specialty practices to drive patient engagement, automate tedious workflows, and accelerate revenue growth. With Promptly, practices and their patients experience the conveniences and outcomes of today's modern technology while consolidating the plethora of disparate systems available in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.promptlycheckin.com.

About Telegraph Hill Partners

Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Telegraph Hill Partners (THP) is a venture capital and growth equity firm that invests in life science, medical technology and healthcare companies. THP's team brings decades of experience in joining with innovators to build successful growth companies, taking a long-term approach to building value. Currently investing out of its fifth fund, Telegraph Hill Partners is focused on fostering innovation, accelerating biomedical discovery and improving healthcare outcomes. Learn more at www.telegraphhillpartners.com

