Promptly Receives Strategic Minority Investment Led by Telegraph Hill Partners to Accelerate the Growth of its Patient Experience Platform

MIAMI, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promptly Technology Inc., a leader in streamlining patient engagement, secured strategic minority investment led by Telegraph Hill Partners. This growth capital will fuel the expansion of Promptly's Patient Experience Suite, an all-in-one platform empowering healthcare organizations to transform patient engagement. By improving experience and allowing clinicians and staff to spend more time with patients, Promptly enables healthcare organizations to enhance overall patient care and satisfaction.
The investment, led by Telegraph Hill Partners, will accelerate the expansion of Promptly's technological capabilities, new feature development, and existing service enhancements to meet the needs of healthcare providers and patients alike. As a leading comprehensive patient engagement platform, Promptly empowers its practice partners to significantly increase productivity, assist in staff training and retention, and improve overall economics in response to the ever-changing reimbursement environment.
Telegraph Hill Partners (https://thpartners.net/) seeks strategic investments in cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking healthcare companies. Telegraph Hill Partner's support is a testament to Promptly's potential to transform patient engagement and healthcare delivery. "Partnering with Telegraph Hill Partners further solidifies Promptly's core mission to facilitate patient access, education, and communication while improving clinic workflows," said Anish Kapur, MD, CEO and Founder of Promptly. "Their investment will accelerate our growth and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional patient engagement solutions. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to achieving new milestones together."
Rob Hart, Partner at Telegraph Hill Partners, added, "We see immense potential in Promptly's innovative approach to patient engagement. Our discussions with current Promptly customers validate the value their software can bring to provider practices. Their comprehensive platform addresses critical needs in the healthcare industry, and we are thrilled to support their vision and growth into an increasingly wide range of medical specialty markets."
About Promptly
Promptly is a healthcare technology company whose flagship product, the Promptly Patient Experience Suite, is a software platform designed for specialty practices to drive patient engagement, automate tedious workflows, and accelerate revenue growth. With Promptly, practices and their patients experience the conveniences and outcomes of today's modern technology while consolidating the plethora of disparate systems available in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.promptlycheckin.com.
About Telegraph Hill Partners
Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Telegraph Hill Partners (THP) is a venture capital and growth equity firm that invests in life science, medical technology and healthcare companies. THP's team brings decades of experience in joining with innovators to build successful growth companies, taking a long-term approach to building value. Currently investing out of its fifth fund, Telegraph Hill Partners is focused on fostering innovation, accelerating biomedical discovery and improving healthcare outcomes. Learn more at www.telegraphhillpartners.com
