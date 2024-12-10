PRONAV Clinical Embarks on U.S. Expansion with Soft Landing at FITCI

FITCI CEO Kathie Callahan Brady states, "Attracting international businesses like PRONAV Clinical strengthens local economy & broadens resources for our business community. This diversity enriches the entrepreneurial ecosystem & boosts the viability as a global hub for life sciences innovation." Post this

"PRONAV Clinical was built to give smaller companies the personal attention they often can't get from larger supply organizations," said Kernan, noting the unique challenges associated with advancing the treatment of rare diseases. "We're excited to join FITCI's dynamic community, where collaboration opportunities with fellow members, like Mesa Science Associates, allow us to offer a seamless, 'one-stop shop' solutions for companies navigating the drug development and clinical trial supply process." Together, the companies aim to provide a comprehensive range of complimentary services that enhances their clients' drug development and clinical supply experience.

FITCI CEO Kathie Callahan Brady celebrated PRONAV Clinical's arrival this fall, stating, "Attracting international businesses like PRONAV Clinical strengthens our local economy and broadens the resources available to our business community. This diversity enriches the entrepreneurial ecosystem and boosts the viability of Frederick, and Maryland, as a global hub for life sciences innovation."

With a stellar 99.3% on-time delivery rate and a client-first approach, PRONAV Clinical has already achieved profitability and sustained growth, expanding organically to date within its network. The company anticipates increasing its annual revenue by 150% within the next 24 months. The strategic entry into Maryland's thriving biotech corridor is a natural step for PRONAV Clinical, given the region's robust infrastructure and leadership in life sciences.

As part of FITCI and the Global Gateway Soft Landing Program, PRONAV Clinical gains access to invaluable resources, advisory services, and funding opportunities, ensuring a strong foundation for its U.S. operations. The company's move reinforces FITCI's mission to support emerging entrepreneurs with the tools and connections needed to succeed on a global scale.

About PRONAV Clinical:

PRONAV Clinical specializes in early-phase clinical trial supply solutions, offering a personalized service with unmatched precision and speed. Services include importation, packaging, labeling, temperature-controlled storage and distribution (-80C, -20C, 2-8C, 15-25C), project management, GMP auditing, and regulatory compliance across global markets. On behalf of its current clients, the company packages, releases and distributes investigational drugs, comparators, ancillary medicines and medical devices to sites across North and South America, Europe, South Korea, and Australia.

About FITCI:

The Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI) is a nonprofit business incubator and accelerator dedicated to fostering innovative entrepreneurship in Frederick, MD. Since 2004, FITCI has supported startups across the science and technology sectors, providing access to coaching, capital, connections, customer insights and founder-focused learning opportunities that individual drive success within the framework of an economically healthy and vibrant community.

