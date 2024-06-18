Proof Launches 'Identify' To Secure The Entire Customer Journey

"Proof's Identify weeds out fraud well before the close of a transaction, and it eliminates friction for any downstream process by sharing identity information across multiple touchpoints," said Proof CEO Pat Kinsel. Post this

"Proof's Identify weeds out fraud well before the close of a transaction, and it eliminates friction for any downstream process by sharing identity information across multiple touchpoints," said Proof CEO Pat Kinsel. "Our new tool is a big step forward in helping companies address the massive fraud problem without compromising the customer experience."

Identify is easy to integrate, providing a ready-to-deploy customer experience that does not require writing any code. Identify customers can incorporate a QR code or send customers to Proof by inserting a unique hyperlink into an existing customer workflow. After every Identify transaction, businesses receive a tamper-sealed identity report that documents all of the steps that were taken to verify a user's identity, as well as all related information about that user. This report provides businesses such as banks and title companies with comprehensive evidence that identity verification was performed before authorizing a critical transaction.

Proof's new transaction monitoring product, Defend, can be combined with Identify and used to analyze the risk for every Identify transaction. Proof customers can use Identify and Defend together to verify identity and then monitor fraud risks for every transaction, whether or not it requires e-sign or notarization.

