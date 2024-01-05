Proof, Nation's Leading Online Notarization Platform, Hits $374B In Real Estate Closings And Expands Availability To Millions Of Californians

Proof (formerly Notarize), the nation's leading online notarization platform, has digitally closed $374B worth of real estate transactions, including new mortgages, purchase transactions, and refinances. This has been powered by the Notarize Network, the nation's largest network of remote online notaries, which is specially trained to handle real estate closings. Proof is the trusted platform for digital transactions and is now poised to bring full digital closings to California. On January 1, 2024, CA Senate Bill 696, which streamlines the acceptance of notarizations performed remotely by notaries commissioned outside California, took effect in the state. The law clarifies and affirms that notarizations performed in other states are valid in California. On January 1, 2024, CA Senate Bill 696, which streamlines the acceptance of notarizations performed remotely by notaries commissioned outside California, took effect in the state. Proof is ready to help California's 40 million residents - 12% of the U.S. population and the nation's largest real estate market - participate in online notarization and electronic signatures for real estate transactions.

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proof (formerly Notarize), the nation's leading online notarization platform, has digitally closed $374B worth of real estate transactions, including new mortgages, purchase transactions, and refinances. This has been powered by the Notarize Network, the nation's largest network of remote online notaries, which is specially trained to handle real estate closings. With advanced fraud and compliance capabilities embedded as part of the solution, Proof is the trusted platform for digital transactions and is now poised to bring full digital closings to California.

On January 1, 2024, CA Senate Bill 696, which streamlines the acceptance of notarizations performed remotely by notaries commissioned outside California, took effect in the state. Proof is ready to help California's 40 million residents - 12% of the U.S. population and the nation's largest real estate market - participate in online notarization and electronic signatures for real estate transactions.

With the passage of SB 696, California joined 43 other states who have passed online notarization laws, significantly easing the process of buying and selling property. Because the law now clarifies and affirms that notarizations performed in other states are valid in California, the three key stakeholders in a real estate transaction - title insurance underwriters, mortgage investors and county recorders - can now unambiguously trust that online notarizations are valid and enforceable. Not only is the process more accessible, but remote online notarization is more secure than traditional notarization. With enhanced digital identity verification required as part of the process, online notarization offers inherent defenses against the seller identification fraud that has plagued real estate for years. Real property transactions using remote online notarizations are more convenient, quicker, more cost-effective, and safer.

"California has much to gain from making remote online notarization available to its residents. Notarization is critically important for many of life's most important moments, including buying a home, and residents of the nation's largest real estate market can now take advantage of a much improved process through remote closings," said Pat Kinsel, founder and CEO of Proof. "As the enabler of a record number of the nation's online notarizations across real estate, auto, insurance, equipment leasing, and financial services, Proof is prepared and equipped to help ease the home selling and buying process for millions of Californians."

As California continues to work on the necessary infrastructure and technology for onboarding in-state remote notaries, Proof will continue to collaborate with state government officials to ensure preparedness and to make its services available to notaries as soon as feasible.

