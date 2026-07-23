Proof Technology and SmartAdvocate Announce Platform Integration for Service of Process Inside Legal Case Management Software

"Serves now start, track, and close out right inside the SmartAdvocate case file. The word that keeps coming up in early feedback is 'effortless,'" said Dima Kovalev, Chief Product Officer at Proof. Post this

Until now, managing service of process alongside a case management system has meant working outside of it: rekeying names, addresses, and document details into a separate serve request, chasing process servers for status updates over phone and email, pasting tracking notes into the case file, and downloading affidavits and invoices from one platform only to re-upload them into another. Every handoff is an opportunity for an error, a delay, or a missed deadline. This integration eliminates that entire loop—service of process becomes another step in the SmartAdvocate workflow instead of a separate errand.

The integration was designed around how SmartAdvocate law firms actually work. Rather than an additional tool that demands new training, Proof built the experience to fit directly into existing SmartAdvocate workflows:

Users initiate a serve from the Documents tab of any case, pulling documents and contact details already in the matter.

Proof's Autofill™ technology reads the uploaded document, identifies the party to be served, and pre-fills the serve request details automatically—while real-time address validation and duplicate-serve checks catch errors before the serve goes out.

As service progresses, every status update appears in the SmartAdvocate case file, giving paralegals, case managers, and attorneys a shared, real-time view of every serve.

When the job is complete, signed affidavits and invoices sync automatically into the SmartAdvocate case folders the firm designates, and invoices can post directly to the matter as disbursements—so nothing slips past accounting.

"Our clients expect technology that removes complexity—not adds to it. By bringing service of process directly into SmartAdvocate, we're continuing to deliver on our promise of a truly connected litigation platform. Firms can now manage the entire service process without leaving SmartAdvocate, improving efficiency, increasing visibility, and reducing the risk of costly delays. This integration reflects our broader vision of providing law firms with the technology they need to operate smarter, move faster, and deliver exceptional results for their clients," said Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales and Marketing at SmartAdvocate.

"A lot of SmartAdvocate firms already use Proof—they've just had to run the two side by side," said Dima Kovalev, Chief Product Officer at Proof. "Now serves start, track, and close out right inside the case file. The early feedback is some of the strongest we've had for any launch. Firms tell us it's changed how the whole intake-to-serve process feels—and the word that keeps coming up is 'effortless.'"

The integration is available now to SmartAdvocate firms. Existing Proof customers can contact their Account Manager to get started; firms new to Proof can visit proofserve.com/integrations/smartadvocate to learn more.

About Proof Technology, Inc.: Proof is a legal technology company that gives law firms and litigation practices a single platform for service of process in every jurisdiction, backed by 2,600+ rigorously vetted professional process servers. Founded in 2017 by veteran attorney Eric Voogt, Proof enables legal teams in every jurisdiction to create electronic serve requests, track attempts in real time, and receive court-ready, notarized affidavits complete with photos and location data. The platform is used by thousands of law firms and government agencies across the United States to digitize and streamline service of process and e-filing. For more information, visit https://www.proofserve.com/.

About SmartAdvocate: SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, award-winning case management software used by more than 20,000 legal professionals. Built for today's litigation firms, the platform helps attorneys and legal staff manage cases, documents, communications, reporting, and firm operations in a single, unified system. At the core of SmartAdvocate's innovation strategy is built-in SmartIntelligence™: AI-powered features that help firms improve intake, automate document-intensive processes, enhance communications, and gain deeper insight from case data. With more than 175 integrations and a responsive in-house team dedicated to client success, SmartAdvocate combines innovative technology with personal support to help law firms operate more efficiently and achieve stronger outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.smartadvocate.com/.

Media Contact

Nick Bhutani, Proof Technology, 1 (201) 701-1687, [email protected], https://www.proofserve.com/

SmartAdvocate: Mark Fliegelman, [email protected]

SOURCE Proof Technology