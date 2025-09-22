Proofig AI and Turnitin Deliver Unified Integrity Checks for Text and Images in Scientific Publications

Proofig AI, the pioneering provider of automated image integrity solutions for scientific research today announced a collaboration with Turnitin, a leading provider of technology solutions in academic integrity.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proofig AI, the pioneering provider of automated image integrity solutions for scientific research today announced a collaboration with Turnitin, a leading provider of technology solutions in academic integrity. This collaboration brings together two integrity-leading solutions to offer PubShield, a dual-screening platform that seamlessly integrates Turnitin's iThenticate text similarity analysis with Proofig AI's image integrity screening in a single submission workflow.

With PubShield, researchers can submit a manuscript once and receive a comprehensive integrity report covering text and images. The system detects plagiarism, image duplication and manipulation, and likely AI-generated content before peer review or publication. This simplifies compliance for researchers and institutions while bolstering trust in scientific outputs.

"This collaboration marks a turning point in how the academic community can safeguard integrity," said Dr. Dror Kolodkin-Gal, CEO and co-founder, Proofig AI. "By uniting Proofig's image screening with Turnitin's text verification, we offer the scientific community a unified integrity layer to assist in protecting authors, reviewers, and publishers alike."

Proofig AI, trusted by major academic publishers and institutions worldwide, brings to the partnership a highly refined set of AI capabilities for detecting image duplication, manipulations, and AI-generated visuals, including complex formats like western blots, flow cytometry plots, and microscopy.

"Proofig AI's expertise in image screening is a natural complement to Turnitin's mission to promote honesty and fairness in scholarly work," said Todd Baker, vice president of alliances, Turnitin. "Through this collaboration, we are increasing research integrity, providing institutions and publishers with additional data and a scalable solution for pre-publication integrity checks."

Institutions already using iThenticate can adopt PubShield with minimal change to existing workflows. Researchers benefit from fast, confidential results and actionable reports, while institutions and publishers gain a powerful tool for mitigating reputational risk, preventing retractions, and promoting ethical scholarship.

The integration is available now to institutional clients, with plans to expand across academic consortia and publisher ecosystems in 2025.

To learn more about PubShield and Proofig AI's integration with iThenticate, visit here.

