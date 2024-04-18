Prop 65 Ace Will Wagner Returns to Greenberg Traurig in California

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Proposition 65 & Green Chemistry Practice with the addition of Will Wagner, who rejoins the firm as a shareholder in the Sacramento office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Proposition 65 & Green Chemistry Practice with the addition of Will Wagner, who rejoins the firm as a shareholder in the Sacramento office.

Wagner focuses on consumer product defense, with an emphasis on litigation relating to California's Prop 65, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), greenwashing, and false advertising. He also has a robust regulatory practice, advising businesses on SB 54, the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act, a new California law that will require all single-use packaging to be recyclable or compostable by 2032. He also works with clients in the food, cosmetic, and general consumer product industries on recyclability claims compliance, state and federal PFAS in product laws, and the patchwork of chemical and greenwashing laws in effect throughout the United States.

"We're thrilled to welcome Will back to Greenberg Traurig. His proven track record of successfully defending companies against allegations of deceptive, misleading, or unsubstantiated label and advertising claims makes him an invaluable asset to our team," said Alice L. Kessler and Timothy Long, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Sacramento office. "Will is a nationally-recognized Prop 65 practitioner, and with his deep experience navigating California's intricate environmental laws and regulations, we look forward to Will's contributions in delivering strategies to our clients' complex litigation challenges."

Wagner defends companies against consumer class action lawsuits based on PFAS, greenwashing, and other environment-based claims; he was defense counsel on some of the earliest PFAS class action false advertising cases filed in the United States, representing major cosmetic and food companies. He has represented hundreds of manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including numerous Fortune 100 companies, in private enforcement actions under California's Prop 65. Wagner will also work with the firm's California Government Law & Policy Practice. He is a registered lobbyist in the Golden State and has provided technical testimony on chemical regulations regarding PFAS legislation. Wagner returns to Greenberg Traurig from Arnold & Porter.

"As new recycling, greenwashing, and PFAS laws take effect in California and beyond, I look forward to leveraging my experience to assist clients in successfully navigating intricate regulatory and litigation challenges in this space," Wagner said. "I am excited to return to Greenberg Traurig and to contribute to the Prop 65 and consumer class action benches."

Wagner received his J.D., cum laude, from Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law and a B.A. from the University of Nevada. He is admitted to practice law in California and Nevada.

About Greenberg Traurig's Prop 65 & Green Chemistry Group: Greenberg Traurig's Proposition 65 & Green Chemistry Group provides advocacy to clients as they navigate the legal, regulatory and technical aspects of Proposition 65. The team combines Proposition 65 litigators with regulatory lawyers and public policy advocates, providing clients with a unique bench of experience from which to draw in any circumstance. The team also includes individuals with years of experience working with government officials in California, including the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA), the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), the Attorney General's Office, and the Governor's Office, in addition to the many consultants who interpret the science used in litigation and the chemical listing process.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

