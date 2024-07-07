Prop Firm Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with FXTrading.com, Backed by Gleneagles Securities

Prop Firm Capital Officially Recognized as the Prop Trading Partner of FXTrading.com

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prop Firm Capital is thrilled to announce a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with FXTrading.com, a leading trading platform backed by the regulated financial institution Gleneagles Securities. This partnership solidifies Prop Firm Capital's position as a premier prop trading firm in the industry, supported by significant financial institutions, venture capitalists, and fund managers.

About Prop Firm Capital

Prop Firm Capital is a Singapore-based prop trading firm owned by Lazetrader Pte Ltd, backed by regulated venture capitalist Seed Ventures. The firm has also partnered with fund managers to scale their funding. Prop Firm Capital is in search of profitable traders to manage their funds in return for profit sharing, as fund managers and venture capitalists have a pool of investor funds seeking to grow their returns. Prop Firm Capital is recognized as one of the trusted prop trading firms in Asia due to their numerous backings, including FXTrading.com, which is backed by Gleneagles Securities, an Australian-regulated financial institution.

Prop Firm Capital: Setting New Standards in Prop Trading

As Prop Firm Capital officially launches, the firm is proud to bring a new level of excellence to the prop trading sector. Prop Firm Capital is dedicated to providing traders with the resources, support, and transparency needed to succeed in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

Competitive Pricing and Advanced Trading Platforms

Prop Firm Capital offers competitive pricing, making it an attractive choice for traders looking to maximize their returns.

Provides access to industry-leading trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, renowned for their reliability and advanced features.

Supports HFT-enabled trading strategies to pass their challenges.

Features balance-based drawdown.

Allows grid and Martingale strategies.

Permits weekend holding.

About FXTrading.com

FXTrading.com is a leading online trading platform known for its user-friendly interface, advanced trading tools, and commitment to providing a secure trading environment. Backed by Gleneagles Securities, FXTrading.com offers a wide range of financial instruments and trading options to meet the diverse needs of traders.

Conclusion

The collaboration between Prop Firm Capital and FXTrading.com marks a significant milestone in the prop trading industry. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, they are poised to deliver exceptional value to traders and partners. Stay tuned for more updates as they continue to grow and innovate in this exciting space.

For more information, please visit their website http://propfirmcapital.com or email them at [email protected].

