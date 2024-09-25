Propane beyond the grill - five surprising uses for this versatile fuel

Discover five unexpected uses of propane, a versatile fuel known for more than just household, commercial, and agricultural applications. Learn from the experts at Hollister's Wildhorse Propane & Appliance.
HOLLISTER, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propane is a versatile fuel with applications that extend far beyond the usual household, commercial, and agricultural uses. Its unique properties make it ideal for a variety of unexpected industries and activities. The team from Hollister propane supplier, Wildhorse Propane & Appliance, has summarized five of the most surprising ways propane is used.
- Soaring through the skies: Hot air balloons rely on propane as their primary fuel source. The high energy density and clean-burning nature of propane makes it perfect for powering balloon flights. Propane burners heat the air inside the balloon envelope, providing lift and allowing pilots to precisely control altitude. The efficiency of propane ensures longer flight times and consistent performance, making it the top choice for both recreational and commercial ballooning.
- Culinary creations on wheels: The food truck industry has embraced propane as a key energy source. Many mobile kitchens use propane to fuel their cooking appliances, from grills to fryers. Propane's clean-burning properties and cost-effectiveness make it an attractive option for food truck operators. Additionally, propane-powered equipment generates less excess heat than electric alternatives, which is crucial in the confined spaces of a food truck kitchen. An extra bit of information about food trucks, is that even though they are mobile, they can still have propane delivered. Wildhorse Propane can deliver full cylinders and refill empties anywhere propane is used from Hollister to Paso Robles, Salinas and Carmel.
- Smooth ice for skaters: Propane plays a vital role in maintaining ice rinks. Modern ice resurfacing machines, often called Zambonis, frequently use propane as fuel. These machines smooth and clean the ice surface to ensure optimal skating conditions. Propane-powered ice rink resurfacers offer cleaner emissions and lower operating costs compared to gasoline-powered models, making them an environmentally friendly and economical choice for ice rinks.
- Crafting perfect brews: In the world of craft beer, propane has found a niche in home brewing setups. Propane-powered brewing systems provide an efficient and controllable heat source for the brewing process. These setups are particularly popular for outdoor brewing, allowing enthusiasts to create their favorite beers without complex electrical installations. The precise temperature control offered by propane burners helps brewers achieve consistent results in their craft. Craft beer breweries are as popular as wineries and propane is easily delivered to Hollister and surrounding communities.
- Minting currency: Perhaps the most unexpected application of propane is in coin production. Some mints utilize propane-heated furnaces in the coin manufacturing process. The high temperatures achievable with propane allow for efficient melting and casting of metal alloys used in coinage. This method can produce coins with unique properties, such as increased durability and lower melting points, making them ideal for commemorative or special edition coins.
- Versatile fuel from a versatile company: Propane's versatility extends beyond these examples, demonstrating its potential to contribute to various industries in environmentally friendly ways. Its clean-burning properties, efficiency, and reliability make it an excellent choice for a wide range of applications, from powering hot air balloons to fueling food trucks and beyond.
Wildhorse Propane & Appliance is a local, family-owned business serving the propane needs of surrounding communities since 1980. The team serves communities from Hollister, San Juan Bautista, Prunedale, Salinas, Carmel, King City, Paso Robles, and everywhere in between. Call to set up a delivery schedule and ask about appliances from leading manufacturers for cooking, heating, cooling, and more.
