Propane beyond the grill - five surprising uses for this versatile fuel

Discover five unexpected uses of propane, a versatile fuel known for more than just household, commercial, and agricultural applications. Learn from the experts at Hollister's Wildhorse Propane & Appliance.

HOLLISTER, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propane is a versatile fuel with applications that extend far beyond the usual household, commercial, and agricultural uses. Its unique properties make it ideal for a variety of unexpected industries and activities. The team from Hollister propane supplier, Wildhorse Propane & Appliance, has summarized five of the most surprising ways propane is used.