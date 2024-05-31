Propark Announces Appointment of Nick Moschetti as Executive Vice President of Midwest Region

Propark Mobility announced today that Nick Moschetti has joined the company as an Executive Vice President, overseeing the company's Midwest Region.

HARTFORD, Conn., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that Nick Moschetti has joined the company as an Executive Vice President, overseeing the company's Midwest Region.

"We are so excited to bring Nick on board as part of the Propark family as our new Midwest EVP," said Propark President, Stephen Duffy. "With a vast wealth of expertise in the hospitality industry and a proven track record when it comes to financial performance, Nick's an ideal fit with Propark Mobility as we look to continue leading the industry in premium service delivery for our guests, and exceeding financial projections for our clients."

As an experienced servant leader in the hospitality industry, Nick is a strategic leader with a demonstrated history of success in people development, building exceptional teams, revenue growth, financial performance, event management, growing loyalty and enhancing engagement. Moschetti's hospitality career spans nearly two decades, where he ascended the ranks through renowned hotels, including various Marriott and Hyatt brands. Prior to joining Propark, Nick served as the Complex General Manager of the Brown Palace Hotel & Spa in Denver, where he guided the hotel through the pandemic, delivering greater guest service levels and additional profit to ownership.

"Nick possesses unique leadership capabilities which is going to positively and demonstrably impact every Propark Mobility account under his guidance," said Propark Chief Operating Officer, John Reimers. "He has a truly special blend of a hospitality-driven service vision and a sophisticated financial acuity that will benefit customers, clients and stakeholders alike."

As Executive Vice President, Moschetti will report directly to the Chief Operating Officer, and will be completely responsible for all aspects of parking management and mobility services throughout the company's Midwest Region, including but not limited to operations, financial performance, reporting, sales development and client relations.

