Propark Mobility Acquires Gold Coast Valet, Expanding Hospitality Services Across Long Island

Propark Mobility announced today the acquisition of Gold Coast Valet, a Long Island-based provider of valet parking, parking management, and hospitality services. The acquisition expands Propark's established operations and capabilities throughout the Greater New York region.

HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today the acquisition of Gold Coast Valet, a Long Island-based provider of valet parking, parking management, and hospitality services. The acquisition expands Propark's established operations and capabilities throughout the Greater New York region.

Founded in 2017 by Derek Thomas, Gold Coast Valet is a trusted hospitality services partner serving hotels, restaurants, country clubs, and special events. The company tailors each program to the needs of the venue, with a focus on preparation, professionalism, and attentive guest service.

"Gold Coast was built around the belief that the parking experience begins the moment a guest arrives," said David Schmid, Chief Executive Officer of Propark Mobility. "Derek and his team have developed lasting client relationships and a respected business across Long Island by staying true to that approach. Their local expertise and commitment to service make Gold Coast a natural fit for Propark as we continue supporting clients throughout New York."

As part of Propark, Gold Coast Valet will continue its focus on local relationships and hands-on service while gaining access to Propark's technology, business support, and operational resources.

"When I started Gold Coast, I wanted to build a valet company that was thoughtful, professional, and connected to the overall guest experience," said Derek Thomas, Owner of Gold Coast Valet. "Our team has worked hard to establish that culture on Long Island. Joining Propark gives us the resources to grow while staying true to the standards, relationships, and personal approach that have guided the company from the beginning."

The addition of Gold Coast Valet marks Propark's third acquisition of 2026 and strengthens the company's ability to deliver hospitality-focused parking and mobility services across Long Island and Greater New York.

About Propark Mobility

Propark Mobility is a national, innovation-driven parking management company that provides full-service parking and mobility services for over 1,000 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations in over 250 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit www.propark.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Marone, Propark Mobility, 1 (860) 527-2378, [email protected], www.propark.com

SOURCE Propark Mobility