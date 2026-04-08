Propark Mobility Announces Acquisition of K-7 Parking Company

Propark Mobility today announced the acquisition of K-7 Parking Company, a longstanding parking operator based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

HARTFORD, Conn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today the acquisition of K-7 Parking Company, a longstanding parking operator based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The acquisition expands Propark's presence in the region and adds a well-established portfolio of valet and surface lot management operations.

"K-7 has been part of the Pittsburgh parking landscape for generations, and that kind of longevity says a lot about the trust they've built in the market," said David Schmid, CEO of Propark Mobility. "They've created a strong service culture around reliability, professionalism, and care for the customer, and we're proud to carry that forward at Propark."

Founded in 1948, K-7 Parking Company has served the Pittsburgh area as a family-owned and operated business, managing 30 locations across the region. The company provides valet and surface lot management services and is known for its dependable customer service and meaningful client relationships, including with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), Carlow University, and The Oaklander.

"For decades, our family has taken great pride in serving Pittsburgh and building a company centered on hard work, respect, and quality service," said Chris Mindach, owner of K-7 Parking Company. "Propark understands the relationships we've built, and I believe this is a strong next step for both the business and the team behind K-7's success."

This acquisition further strengthens Propark's ability to support healthcare, hospitality, and higher education parking operations throughout Western Pennsylvania while building on the trust K-7 has earned over generations. It also marks Propark's second acquisition in the Pittsburgh market, reinforcing the company's continued investment in the region.

About Propark Mobility

Propark Mobility is a national, innovation-driven parking management company that provides full-service parking and mobility services for over 1,000 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations in over 250 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit www.propark.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Marone, Propark Mobility, 1 (860) 527-2378, [email protected], www.propark.com

SOURCE Propark Mobility