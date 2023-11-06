Propark Mobility Announces Strategic Joint Venture with Atlantic Transportation

Propark Mobility announced today that it has entered a strategic joint venture with Atlantic Transportation, a leader in shuttle services throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that it has entered a strategic joint venture with Atlantic Transportation, a leader in shuttle services throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

"Both Propark Mobility and Atlantic Transportation strive to deliver five-star shuttle services that prioritize safety, convenience, and customer satisfaction," said Propark CEO David Schmid. "Through this joint venture, our companies will combine decades of experience and expertise to bring our shared mission to life and set a new standard in parking and transportation services."

Atlantic Transportation, a division of Atlantic Services Group, was founded by President and CEO Marty Janis in 1985. Since then, the company has become a leader in transportation services throughout the D.C. metro area. Its fleet of vehicles is utilized within a variety of industries, including Class A office buildings, medical complexes, event parking, and more. This strategic collaboration will leverage Propark's and Atlantic's collective strengths to offer seamlessly integrated parking and transportation solutions. Both companies are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for existing clients while welcoming new partners who will benefit from their innovative approach.

"The Atlantic Transportation team is excited to partner with Propark Mobility to enhance the overall transportation experience for our customers," said Atlantic Transportation President and CEO Marty Janis. "This collaboration opens up a world of possibilities, allowing us to offer comprehensive solutions that seamlessly integrate parking and shuttle services."

This joint venture follows Propark's recent acquisition of Atlantic Parking, another division of Atlantic Services Group. Atlantic Parking has joined the family of other regional leaders acquired by Propark in the last three years, including Monument Parking in Washington, D.C.; Sovereign Services in Houston, Texas; Pilgrim Parking in Boston, Massachusetts; Imperial Parking Industries, Inc., in Los Angeles, California; and California Parking in San Francisco, California. To learn more about Propark's acquisition process, visit www.propark.com/acquisitions.

Propark Mobility is a national, innovation-driven parking management company that provides full-service parking and mobility services for over 750 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations in over 100 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit www.propark.com.

Betsy Marone, Propark Mobility, 1 (860) 527-2378, [email protected], www.propark.com

