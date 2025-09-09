Propark Mobility Appoints Eric DeMunda as Regional Vice President of Business Development

Propark Mobility announced today that Eric DeMunda has joined the company as Regional Vice President of Business Development, leading new client engagement and partnership efforts throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that Eric DeMunda has joined the company as Regional Vice President of Business Development, leading new client engagement and partnership efforts throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Eric has a proven talent for building strong relationships and finding solutions that deliver real value for clients," said Rudy Touvell, Chief Development Officer of Propark. "His ability to understand client needs, develop creative strategies, and lead with integrity makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team. We're confident that his expertise will help us continue raising the bar for service and innovation in our industry."

DeMunda brings more than 16 years of experience in business development and sales. Most recently, he served as Director of Business Development in the industry, building strong client relationships and leading initiatives that improved service delivery and customer satisfaction in key markets. Known for his collaborative style and customer-first mindset, he has earned a reputation for fostering trust, delivering measurable results, and supporting long-term success for his partners.

"Eric brings an energy and passion that inspires the people around him," said Stephen Duffy, President of Propark. "He has a unique ability to identify opportunities and bring ideas to life, approaching every situation with a solution-oriented mindset. That consultative approach is certain to help our Mid-Atlantic team continue to expand our relationships and footprint in the area."

In his new role at Propark, DeMunda will focus on building lasting partnerships, developing customized service solutions, and introducing new technologies that enhance the parking and mobility experience. He will work alongside Propark's Mid-Atlantic team to ensure every program reflects the company's commitment to hospitality, operational excellence, and forward-thinking solutions.

