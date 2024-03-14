Propark Mobility Appoints Scott Gladney to Senior Vice President of Operations of the Mountain Region

Propark Mobility announced today that Scott Gladney has been brought on to serve as the company's Senior Vice President of Operations for the company's Mountain Region.

DENVER, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that Scott Gladney has been brought on to serve as the company's Senior Vice President of Operations for the company's Mountain Region.

"Scott Gladney has spent 19 years building an impeccable reputation for himself in the hospitality industry," said John Reimers, Propark's Chief Operating Officer. "He is an absolutely ideal fit with Propark's premium service delivery model, in which we aspire to always connect with our guests, through thoughtful interactions that oftentimes surprise and delight."

As a hospitality professional with nearly two decades of industry experience and an MBA in Strategic Business Analytics, Scott most recently served as General Manager for Sage Hospitality Group, where he prided himself on driving hospitality operations successes through creating memorable guest satisfaction experiences and building a culture of leadership that transcended hospitality. Holding positions of General Manager and Regional Manager over his career, his brand operations leadership experience has resulted in steady hotel financial improvement and further opened doors for Scott to share his passion for hospitality with others. Scott imparted his wisdom by teaching and mentoring students as an Affiliate Professor of Hospitality at Metropolitan State University of Denver's School of Hospitality for more than six years, inspiring the next generation of hospitality service professionals.

"Not only is Scott an expert in the hospitality side of operations and creating memorable guest experiences, but he also brings a background in strategic business analytics," said David Schmid, Propark's Chief Executive Officer. "He has a proven track record of success when it comes to consistent financial growth of assets under his management, productive client relations, and effective, modernized project management. We look forward to seeing his success in action at Propark."

In this role, Scott will be responsible for the successful management of Propark's client relationships, organizational growth and development, acquisitions, customer retention, and successful client financial performance across all verticals in the Mountain Region.

