Propark Mobility Broadens Western Pennsylvania Operations with Acquisition of Pittsburgh Valet

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that the company has acquired Pittsburgh Valet, a premier valet service provider serving Western Pennsylvania and surrounding areas.

"Pittsburgh Valet has earned a respected reputation in Western Pennsylvania by focusing on people and delivering a consistently strong guest experience," said David Schmid, Chief Executive Officer of Propark Mobility. "Their commitment to professionalism and service aligns closely with our own values, and we're excited to welcome their team to Propark and support their continued success across the region."

With more than 20 years of experience, Pittsburgh Valet provides valet service for a wide range of clients, including full-service hotels, medical centers, restaurants, residential and corporate facilities, sporting venues, and private events. The company is known for a polished, guest-friendly approach and tailors its parking service to the needs of each venue.

"Pittsburgh Valet has always been about taking pride in our people and the experience we deliver," said Rich Nerone, Owner of Pittsburgh Valet. "Partnering with Propark allows us to build on the service our clients and guests already count on. With added technology and systems support, we can bring even more consistency and convenience while staying true to our local roots."

This acquisition continues Propark Mobility's growth in key U.S. markets and strengthens the company's ability to support hospitality-driven service across a broader geographic footprint, including added technology and operational resources for clients in Western Pennsylvania. To learn more about Propark's acquisition process, visit www.propark.com/acquisitions.

About Propark Mobility

Propark Mobility is a national, innovation-driven parking management company that provides full-service parking and mobility services for over 1,000 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations in over 250 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit www.propark.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Marone, Propark Mobility, 1 (860) 527-2378, [email protected], www.propark.com

SOURCE Propark Mobility