Propark Mobility Expands West Coast Footprint with Acquisition of Drive Hospitality

"Together, Propark and Drive Hospitality are committed to advancing service standards, building authentic partnerships, and innovating for the future. We are excited to join forces to continue providing outstanding results for our clients and customers," said David Schmid, CEO of Propark. Post this

Since its founding, Drive Hospitality has been dedicated to creating customized solutions that reflect the unique needs of each property it serves. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including valet parking, concierge and bell services, parking management, and technology integration, all designed to enhance the guest experience. Drive Hospitality's emphasis on personalized service has positioned it as a trusted partner across diverse industries, from hospitality and commercial to residential and events.

"Partnering with Propark offers an incredible opportunity for Drive Hospitality to continue pushing the boundaries of operational excellence for our clients," said Carlos Alcalá, founder and CEO of Drive Hospitality. "Our focus has always been on tailored solutions and exceeding expectations, and with Propark's support and shared values, we are confident that we will grow while enhancing the services we provide to our clients."

"This partnership with Propark enhances our ability to deliver the exceptional care that defines Drive Hospitality while leveraging Propark's extensive network and expertise," said Bechara Imad, Executive Managing Director and Partner of Drive Hospitality. "By combining our innovative approach to branding and hospitality service with Propark's industry leadership, together, we're creating a culture of quality and innovation that brings unparalleled value to the properties we serve, setting a powerful foundation for future growth."

This acquisition is the latest in Propark Mobility's ongoing expansion in recent years, which includes the acquisition of several regional parking and mobility providers across the United States, including Monument Parking and Atlantic Parking in Washington, D.C.; Sovereign Services in Houston; Pilgrim Parking in Boston; Imperial Parking Industries, Inc., in Los Angeles; California Parking in San Francisco; and Southern Valet & Transportation in South Carolina. To learn more about Propark's acquisition process, visit www.propark.com/acquisitions.

