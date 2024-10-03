Propark Mobility Grows Presence in South Carolina with Acquisition of Southern Valet & Transportation

Propark Mobility announced today that the company has acquired Southern Valet & Transportation, a leading provider of valet, transportation, and parking management services in South Carolina.

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that the company has acquired Southern Valet & Transportation, a leading provider of valet, transportation, and parking management services in South Carolina.

"For nearly two decades, Southern Valet & Transportation has established itself as a trusted partner in the valet and transportation industry," said David Schmid, Chief Executive Officer of Propark Mobility. "We are thrilled to welcome them into the Propark family. Our shared vision of providing innovative, high-quality services makes this partnership a perfect match. Together, we look forward to building on their success and continuing to provide unparalleled service to clients."

Founded in 2005 by Sean Potter and Derek Nattier, Southern Valet & Transportation has been at the forefront of providing premier valet services for restaurants, hotels, weddings, and special events throughout the Palmetto State. The company also specializes in managing parking lots and garages of all sizes, offering comprehensive services such as lot management, area clean-up, and citation management. In addition, through its Southern Shuttles brand, Southern Valet & Transportation provides safe, reliable, and customizable transportation solutions for events and corporate needs.

"Partnering with Propark Mobility is an exciting new chapter for Southern Valet & Transportation," said co-founder Sean Potter. "Our commitment to excellence and personalized service has always been our driving force, and these values are mirrored by Propark. We believe that with Propark's national resources and our combined expertise, Southern Valet & Transportation will continue to thrive, providing the outstanding level of service our clients have come to expect."

The acquisition of Southern Valet & Transportation marks a significant milestone in Propark Mobility's national expansion. This latest addition follows the company's successful acquisitions of other regional parking leaders in recent years, including Monument Parking and Atlantic Parking in Washington, D.C.; Sovereign Services in Houston; Pilgrim Parking in Boston; Imperial Parking Industries, Inc., in Los Angeles; and California Parking in San Francisco.

For more information about Propark Mobility and its acquisition process, visit www.propark.com/acquisitions.

About Propark Mobility

Propark Mobility is a national, innovation-driven parking management company that provides full-service parking and mobility services for over 1,000 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations in over 140 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit www.propark.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Marone, Propark Mobility, 1 (860) 527-2378, [email protected], www.propark.com

SOURCE Propark Mobility