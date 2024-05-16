Propark Mobility Names Kelly Sighel Vice President of Acquisition Transitions

Propark Mobility announced today that Kelly Sighel has joined the company as Vice President of Acquisition Transitions.

HARTFORD, Conn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that Kelly Sighel has joined the company as Vice President of Acquisition Transitions.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kelly Sighel to the Propark team," said CEO David Schmid. "Her extensive industry knowledge and proven track record in operations and project management will be invaluable as we continue to grow and navigate transitions. We look forward to her leadership in implementing and enhancing our acquisition efforts going forward."

Sighel first joined the parking industry in 2006, when she began honing her skills in project management and operations. Her strength in leading strategic initiatives and overseeing multidimensional projects culminated in her advancement to leadership positions, including Vice President, New Site Development & Project Management. In 2020, Sighel transitioned to the hospitality industry, where she spearheaded strategic initiatives to strengthen organizational effectiveness. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Forest Operations, where she managed diverse operations and optimized performance throughout the company.

"Kelly's expertise and leadership will be instrumental in enhancing and effectively executing our growth strategies," said Propark President Stephen Duffy. "With her strong background in operations, as well as her project management experience, she will play a pivotal role in driving successful acquisitions and optimizing operational efficiency across our organization."

As Vice President of Acquisition Transitions, Sighel will leverage her diverse experience, extensive expertise, and exemplary leadership to guide the strategic integration of acquired companies, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and objectives.

Propark Mobility is a national, innovation-driven parking management company that provides full-service parking and mobility services for over 1,000 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations in over 140 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit www.propark.com.

Betsy Marone, Propark Mobility, 1 (860) 527-2378

