Propark Mobility Names Rudy Touvell Chief Development Officer to Propel Innovation and Growth

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that the company has appointed Rudy Touvell, a longstanding parking management leader, as its Chief Development Officer (CDO).

"Rudy's contributions to Propark have paved the way for an exceptional level of success in our Midwest Region in recent years," said Propark Mobility President Stephen Duffy. "His depth of experience, combined with his operational expertise and strategic approach to business development, makes him an ideal fit to lead the growth efforts of the company in the future."

Touvell, who most recently served as Senior Vice President of Propark's Midwest Region, brings over 30 years of experience to the position of CDO. After joining Propark in 2019, he spearheaded the Midwest Region's transformation, growing its portfolio, expanding its regional team, and enhancing its client-driven solutions.

"Rudy has continuously demonstrated a remarkable ability to transform strategic vision into reality," said CEO David Schmid. "His expertise in cultivating meaningful partnerships has been a driving force behind the Midwest Region's success, and we are confident that his dynamic leadership will continue to propel the entire Propark organization forward."

This appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Propark, as the company continues to grow its national presence with new client partnerships and business acquisitions. As CDO, Touvell will leverage his deep understanding of the evolving needs of the parking industry to continue leading Propark's national expansion efforts, fostering strategic partnerships, and identifying emerging opportunities.

Propark Mobility is a national, innovation-driven parking management company that provides full-service parking and mobility services for over 1,000 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations in over 140 cities across the United States.

