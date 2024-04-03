Propark Mobility Promotes Ben Johanning to Senior Vice President

Propark Mobility announced today that Ben Johanning has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President.

HARTFORD, Conn., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that Ben Johanning has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President.

"Ben Johanning is the ideal fit for this Senior Vice President position," said Stephen Duffy, President of Propark Mobility. "With his history of proven success, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in driving our company's continued growth and success. His leadership and expertise will undoubtedly help Propark reach new heights and continue to provide exceptional service to our clients."

With over 20 years of experience, Johanning brings a deep understanding of the industry landscape to his position as Senior Vice President. Throughout his career, he has prioritized outstanding client service and driven substantial revenue growth by implementing innovative sales strategies. A dedicated leader, he has also championed the professional development and career growth of his team members. Through personalized development plans, mentorship programs, and leadership training, Johanning has built a pipeline that has helped numerous parking professionals achieve their career goals.

"Ben's dedication to supporting his team and fostering a positive company culture perfectly aligns with our mission," said John Reimers, Propark's Chief Operating Officer. "At Propark, we are committed to recognizing our team members for their unique talents and supporting their professional growth and development. With Ben's vast industry expertise, extraordinary client service, and unparalleled leadership skills, he is an invaluable member of our leadership team."

As Senior Vice President, Johanning will leverage his experience and expertise to guide the strategic direction of Propark's operations, drive growth initiatives, and ensure the continued delivery of exceptional service to our clients.

About Propark Mobility

Propark Mobility is a national, innovation-driven parking management company that provides full-service parking and mobility services for over 1,000 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations in over 140 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit www.propark.com.

