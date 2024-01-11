Propark Mobility Promotes Jennifer Atkins to Senior Vice President of National Accounts

Propark Mobility announced today that Jennifer Atkins has been promoted to Senior Vice President of National Accounts.

"Jennifer's impact on the company can be felt across the country," said Propark President Stephen Duffy. "In four years, she has facilitated tremendous growth in Propark's Mountain Region and beyond. With her expertise in client services, innovative vision, and incredible leadership skills, she will be a key player in driving the company's continued growth as Senior Vice President of National Accounts."

Atkins, who enjoyed over 30 years in the hospitality industry, joined Propark in 2020 as Regional Vice President, Mountain Region, before becoming Senior Vice President of the region in 2022. In both positions, she effectively identified development opportunities while successfully expanding Propark's Mountain Region portfolio and team. In addition to supporting the company's external growth, Atkins has played an integral role in Propark's internal development. In 2022, she led the charge in establishing Women of Propark, a companywide initiative that promotes leadership, professional growth, and diversity for team members through mentorship, networking, and educational opportunities.

"Jennifer's exceptional leadership and proven track record of success have been vital to Propark," said CEO David Schmid. "In this new position, she will continue to leverage her experience and expertise to further strengthen our partnerships, secure new opportunities, and contribute to Propark's ongoing nationwide success."

As Senior Vice President of National Accounts, Atkins will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction and management of key client relationships on a national level, driving innovation in parking and service solutions, and continuing to foster a culture of excellence within the organization.

