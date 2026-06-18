Propark Mobility Selected as Parking Operator at Brooklyn Army Terminal

Propark Mobility announced today that the company has been selected to support parking operations at Brooklyn Army Terminal, a historic waterfront campus in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

HARTFORD, Conn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that the company has been selected to support parking operations at Brooklyn Army Terminal, a historic waterfront campus in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The property includes approximately 2,000 spaces across several lots and serves a wide range of daily access needs, including tenants, visitors, vendors, community members, and special event guests. Propark's work at the site includes license plate recognition technology, mobile payment options, enforcement services, and a gateless parking model designed to support smooth entry, exit, and circulation throughout the campus.

Home to more than 100 businesses, Brooklyn Army Terminal is a major commercial and industrial campus along the Sunset Park waterfront. In addition to daily tenant, visitor, vendor, and community access, the campus hosts concerts and other waterfront events and provides access to Manhattan through the Pier Ferry Service. Together, these uses create the need for a flexible parking program that can serve everyday activity as well as periods of increased demand.

"Brooklyn Army Terminal is an important New York City campus, and the parking operation needs to work for everyone who uses it," said Kristen Sokich, Executive Vice President at Propark Mobility. "Our team is focused on supporting parkers with reliable service, practical technology, and a straightforward parking experience."

Propark brings extensive New York City experience to Brooklyn Army Terminal, including current parking management at the Brooklyn and Manhattan Cruise Terminals and nearby service in Sunset Park. This local presence provides Propark with neighborhood knowledge, staffing support, and familiarity with the surrounding area.

For more information about Propark's work at Brooklyn Army Terminal, contact Executive Vice President Kristen Sokich at [email protected].

About Propark Mobility

Propark Mobility is a national, innovation-driven parking management company that provides full-service parking and mobility services for over 1,000 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations in over 250 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit www.propark.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Marone, Propark Mobility, 1 (860) 527-2378, [email protected], www.propark.com

SOURCE Propark Mobility