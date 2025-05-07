Propark Mobility Strengthens Midwest Presence with Acquisition of VIP Valet

Propark Mobility announced today that the company has acquired VIP Valet, a premier provider of valet parking services based in Cleveland, Ohio.

HARTFORD, Conn., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that the company has acquired VIP Valet, a premier provider of valet parking services based in Cleveland, Ohio.

"VIP Valet has built an impressive legacy in Cleveland, delivering exceptional service with great care and attention to detail," said David Schmid, Chief Executive Officer of Propark Mobility. "Their customer-first approach and commitment to client satisfaction are exactly what we value at Propark. We're excited to work together to raise service standards even further and support their longstanding relationships throughout the region."

Founded in 2009 by Max Niyazov, VIP Valet has grown into a leading name in Cleveland's hospitality and service industries. Specializing in valet services for hotels, restaurants, private events, and healthcare facilities, VIP Valet has consistently prioritized reliability, professionalism, and guest satisfaction. Their tailored approach has made them a preferred service partner across Northeast Ohio.

"Partnering with Propark Mobility is a meaningful opportunity for VIP Valet to build on our core values and amplify the service we provide," said Max Niyazov, Founder and President of VIP Valet. "Since the beginning, our focus has been on delivering personalized, high-quality experiences for every guest. With Propark's support, we can keep doing what we do best — while tapping into new resources that help us serve our clients and guests even better."

This acquisition continues Propark Mobility's strategic expansion across key U.S. markets, from Boston and Washington, D.C., to Houston and Los Angeles. For more information about Propark Mobility and its acquisition process, visit www.propark.com/acquisitions.

Propark Mobility is a national, innovation-driven parking management company that provides full-service parking and mobility services for over 1,000 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations in over 140 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit www.propark.com.

