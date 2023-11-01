Propark Mobility Strengthens Washington, D.C. Presence with Acquisition of Atlantic Parking

Propark Mobility announced today that it has acquired Atlantic Parking, a prominent parking management company that serves clients and customers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that it has acquired Atlantic Parking, a prominent parking management company that serves clients and customers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Atlantic Parking and Marty Janis to the Propark family," said David Schmid, CEO of Propark Mobility. "Their commitment to outstanding customer service, technological innovation, and old-school, hands-on parking management mirrors Propark's own values, making this a natural fit. Together, we will continue to deliver solutions that advance the parking and mobility industry in our nation's capital."

Founded in 1985, Atlantic Parking has long been recognized for its innovative approach to parking solutions within the D.C. metro area. Led by local executive Marty Janis, the Atlantic Parking team has leveraged their unique understanding of the region's nuances to provide exceptional service across a wide range of verticals, from Class A office buildings and multi-family residential properties to large mixed-use developments and more. The company's special focus on cutting-edge technology integration and their local knowledge of needs and expectations have driven their growth over the past three decades, establishing Atlantic Parking as a dynamic leader in the industry.

"Joining forces with Propark Mobility presents an incredible opportunity for our team and clients alike," said Marty Janis, President and CEO of Atlantic Parking. "Both Propark and Atlantic are steadfastly committed to our clients, customers, and communities, and this synergy will power our ability to best meet their diverse needs. We look forward to achieving new heights with Propark."

Atlantic Parking is the latest acquisition by Propark Mobility. The company joins the family of other regional leaders acquired by Propark in the last three years, including Monument Parking in Washington, D.C.; Sovereign Services in Houston, Texas; Pilgrim Parking in Boston, Massachusetts; Imperial Parking Industries, Inc., in Los Angeles, California; and California Parking in San Francisco, California. To learn more about Propark's acquisition process, visit www.propark.com/acquisitions.

About Propark Mobility

Propark Mobility is a national, innovation-driven parking management company that provides full-service parking and mobility services for over 750 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations in over 100 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit www.propark.com.

