Propark Mobility Welcomes Vladimir Bobarykin as Director of Business Development

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that Vladimir Bobarykin has joined the company as Director of Business Development, leading client acquisition and relationship-building efforts across the Carolinas.

"Vladimir brings a deep understanding of the Carolinas market and a clear vision for growth," said Rudy Touvell, Chief Development Officer of Propark. "His ability to build relationships, motivate teams, and create opportunities for our clients makes him the right leader to further strengthen our presence in this important region. We're excited to see how he helps drive our mission of innovation and service forward."

Bobarykin has nearly two decades of experience in hospitality-focused operations and business development. Most recently, he held a senior leadership role in the parking and mobility industry, where he worked closely with clients to improve service delivery, strengthen customer satisfaction, and grow market presence. He is also a recipient of the National Parking Association's 40 Under 40 recognition, honoring his professional achievements and contributions to the industry.

"Vladimir's leadership is grounded in service, teamwork, and a drive to continuously raise expectations," said Stephen Duffy, President of Propark. "He knows how to turn ideas into programs that work in the real world, and his leadership will be an asset to both our clients and our internal teams."

In his role at Propark, Bobarykin will lead business development efforts across North and South Carolina, focusing on building strategic partnerships and expanding the company's mobility services throughout the region. He will collaborate with clients to create tailored service plans that enhance operations and elevate the customer experience, while integrating Propark's innovative technology to deliver lasting value and sustainable growth.

About Propark Mobility

Propark Mobility is a national, innovation-driven parking management company that provides full-service parking and mobility services for over 1,000 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations in over 250 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit www.propark.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Marone, Propark Mobility, 1 (860) 527-2378, [email protected], www.propark.com

SOURCE Propark Mobility