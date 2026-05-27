PROPEL Center Launches Future of Tech Innovation Challenge to Spotlight HBCU Talent & Shape the Next Generation of AI Leaders

"We are building a new standard for HBCU innovation, one that positions students not just as learners, but as creators, problem-solvers, and future leaders in AI and technology," said Harriette K. Burrell, VP of Operations & Chief Strategy Officer. Post this

The inaugural challenge reached over 200,000 students across 89 HBCUs nationwide, generating 1,100 applicants and 70 finalists, and culminated in a national showcase in Austin, TX, from April 15–17, 2026. Following virtual judging, finalist students representing 17 HBCUs competed for a total of $125,000 in scholarships and prizes, demonstrating bold, future-focused solutions powered by artificial intelligence. At its core, the Future of Tech Innovation Challenge was designed to provide more hands-on, industry-connected learning experiences for HBCU students and position them to meet the growing demand for highly skilled and innovative tech talent.

"We are building a new standard for HBCU innovation, one that positions students not just as learners, but as creators, problem-solvers, and future leaders in AI and technology," said Harriette K. Burrell, VP of Operations & Chief Strategy Officer. "What has been most exciting is seeing these students step into that potential in real time, bringing bold ideas to life, collaborating across disciplines, and applying AI in ways that are both innovative and deeply impactful. Their creativity, confidence, and vision for the future have been nothing short of inspiring, and it reinforces exactly why investing in HBCU talent is so critical to shaping the next generation of leaders in technology," Burrell said.

Through PROPEL U, students moved beyond traditional learning, engaging in applied AI training, industry mentorship, and hands-on experiences using Apple technology while building real-world skills and connecting directly with employers.

The experience culminated in a high-profile, in-person showcase in Austin, Texas, where finalist teams presented their innovations live. Finalists received all-expenses-paid travel, intensive coaching, and direct access to industry leaders, competing for top prizes, including a $45,000 grand prize. Winners were announced on April 17, 2026.

"When you invest in HBCU students, you're investing in the future of innovation and the communities they will impact," said Myla Calhoun, CEO. "This initiative was designed not just as a competition, but as a long-term pipeline, equipping students with the skills, access, and opportunities needed to lead and shape the future of the tech industry," Calhoun added.

Media Contact

Mercy Chikowore, MercyC PR, 1 8033476905, [email protected]

SOURCE PROPEL Center