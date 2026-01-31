Proper Propaganda Delivers Its Largest CES Performance to Date, Driving 500+ Media Placements and AI Search Visibility for Global Consumer Tech Clients

"Our strategy with CES is to start early and view it as a building block for the year, not a one-off moment. The work that happens before the show determines whether CES becomes noise or a real inflection point for a brand." - Jackson Wigthtman, Founder, Proper Propaganda Post this

CES serves as an early indicator of public interest and market readiness for consumer technology brands, while also functioning as a proving ground for credibility, attention, and long-term relevance. With more than 4,100 exhibitors competing for limited media attention, CES 2026 underscored the intensity of the environment in which brands must differentiate to earn coverage. Proper Propaganda and its clients approached the event not as a one-week press sprint, but as a foundational media moment designed to support year-long narrative consistency, media relationships, and AI-visible authority.

As AI search tools increasingly prioritize established media outlets as trusted sources, media relations has become a direct input into how companies are represented in large language models (LLMs). As a result, the agency prioritized and targeted coverage that was widespread, repeatable, consistent, and anchored in high-authority publications that form the backbone of AI-generated answers.

Notable CES 2026 Outcomes:

Media Interactions: 130+ pre-arranged meetings and product demos (including New York Times, Washington Post, TODAY), scheduled ahead of the show and executed across client booths and official CES media events; Keychron and DNSYS each conducted 50+ media interactions

Coverage Volume: 500+ combined media and influencer placements spanning broadcast, print, and digital channels, including repeat coverage and syndication in the U.S., Canada, and Europe

International Reach: Multilingual coverage across English, French, and German markets, driven by a mix of original reporting, syndication, and comparative product analysis

Awards Recognition: Multiple CES Innovation Awards® 2026 honorees and publisher awards across client portfolios.

CES 2026 Coverage Highlights:

"Our strategy with CES is to start early and view it as a building block for the year, not a one-off moment," said Jackson Wightman, Founder of Proper Propaganda. "The work that happens before the show determines whether CES becomes noise or a real inflection point for a brand."

Proper Propaganda represented and supported a diverse group of global consumer technology companies at CES 2026, including:

Keychron - A global mechanical keyboard brand focused on productivity and design

Fraimic - An AI startup developing an interactive e-ink display for visual creation

ProtoArc - A maker of ergonomic office and travel accessories

KPIT - A global automotive software provider for next-generation mobility

Beijing Insbotics - A robotics company showcasing its AI companion, Pophie

DNSYS - An emerging exoskeleton brand focused on consumer mobility

Throughout CES 2026, clients navigated dense show floors, complex live demonstrations, and sustained interview schedules with journalists and creators, often under demanding and fast-paced conditions. Proper Propaganda was impressed by how effectively clients handled these interactions, recognizing that while the agency led extensive groundwork to secure media opportunities, client teams were essential in executing high-quality demos and interviews on the ground.

In parallel, Proper Propaganda supported real-time execution through on-site coordination, message reinforcement, and targeted participation in key media events, including CES Unveiled Las Vegas and Pepcom - Digital Experience! CES 2026. This support helped ensure consistent, high-quality engagement across high-volume media interactions throughout the show.

"This year more than ever, we are viewing media coverage gained at CES as assets for memory making," continued Wightman. "In the AI search era, every article becomes part of the corpus that language models reference. We were pleased to see our clients maintain consistent narratives while landing in high-authority outlets, and we are already seeing measurable gains in LLM presence as a result."

A Repeatable CES Strategy Built for U.S. Market Expansion:

Proper Propaganda's CES engagements begin months in advance and are structured as repeatable, strategy-led programs rather than one-off event tactics. Ahead of CES 2026, the agency conducted market and competitive analysis to assess category dynamics, media saturation, and timing considerations, helping clients define how CES should function within a broader product, communications, and U.S. market expansion roadmap.

Based on this analysis, the agency advised clients on product readiness, announcement timing, and story angle development informed by media demand, competitive positioning, and regional market priorities. This counsel guided decisions around embargoed announcements, exclusive briefings, on-site demonstrations, and participation in official CES media events, with the goal of generating coverage that extended beyond the show itself.

In parallel, Proper Propaganda supported CES Innovation Awards submissions, media asset development, and targeted outreach to journalists and creators, alongside structured interview planning to help executives maintain narrative consistency across high-volume media interactions. This approach formed the foundation of clients' CES 2026 outcomes and continues to guide the agency's work heading into CES 2027.

The agency also maintains a dedicated CES content hub and CES Resource Library to help consumer tech founders plan awards strategy, media engagement, and post-show coverage value for future CES cycles.

Media wishing to interview Proper Propaganda personnel or inquire about CES 2027 strategy and engagement planning should contact agency founder Jackson Wightman.

About Proper Propaganda

Proper Propaganda is a technology PR agency, known for a modern approach to the craft. The firm works with global tech companies to build long-term visibility, credibility, and brand equity, particularly for brands entering or expanding in the U.S. market. The agency blends Brand Narrative Development, Classic PR, Performance PR, Influencer Relations, and AI Search Optimization (GEO) into a cohesive strategy. Proper Propaganda emphasizes senior-level involvement on every account and aligns a meaningful portion of its fees to outcomes, addressing transparency and return-on-investment challenges common in traditional PR models. It supports clients across consumer technology, hardware, AI, deep tech, robotics, and mobility.

Media Contact

Jackson Wightman

Proper Propaganda - Modern PR for Tech

[email protected]

SOURCE Proper Propaganda