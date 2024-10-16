Properti and LJ Hooker Forge Game-Changing Partnership to Revolutionise Real Estate Marketing

Partnership set to deliver cutting-edge social media solutions and seamless integrations for LJ Hooker's network

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Properti, a leading PropTech innovator, and LJ Hooker, one of Australia's most trusted real estate groups, today announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at transforming the real estate industry's approach to digital marketing and operational efficiency.

This collaboration will empower LJ Hooker's extensive network of offices and agents with state-of-the-art tools and integrations, setting a new benchmark for real estate marketing in the digital age.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Next-Level Social Media Marketing: Properti's advanced social media management platform has been tailored to LJ Hooker's brand, enabling agents to create, schedule, and analyse high-impact content across multiple platforms effortlessly.

Seamless Single Sign-On (SSO): A unified login experience will streamline access to all integrated tools, enhancing productivity and user experience for LJ Hooker professionals.

Canva Integration: Direct integration with Canva's design tools will allow agents to create stunning, on-brand marketing materials without leaving the Properti platform.

LJ Hooker CRM Move Integration: Deep integration with LJ Hooker's customer relationship management system will ensure seamless data flow and up-to-date customer information across all marketing channels.

HubSpot Integration: Connecting Properti's platform with HubSpot will provide LJ Hooker with powerful marketing automation and lead nurturing capabilities.

Craig Deveson, CEO of Properti, commented, "This partnership with LJ Hooker represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionise real estate marketing. By combining our cutting-edge technology with LJ Hooker's industry expertise and vast network, we're setting a new standard for what's possible in property marketing and agent productivity."

Stephan Gervois, General Manager, Marketing, LJ Hooker, added, "At LJ Hooker, we've always been at the forefront of innovation in real estate. This collaboration with Properti aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our network with the best tools and technology to succeed in an increasingly digital landscape."

The rollout of these integrated solutions has been underway for several months, with impressive takeup and results already observed across the LJ Hooker network. For more information about this partnership and its benefits, please contact:

[Properti Media Contact - Craig Deveson 0438790035} [LJ Hooker Media Contact - Patrick Avenell}

About Properti: Properti is a leading PropTech company specialising in advanced marketing solutions for the real estate industry. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Properti empowers real estate professionals to excel in the digital age.

About LJ Hooker:

LJ Hooker Group has been pioneering real estate since opening of its first LJ Hooker office in Maroubra, Sydney, in 1928. Since then, it has grown to become a house of brands including two boutique networks — Atlas by LJ Hooker in Australia and Harveys in New Zealand — and LJ Hooker Commercial, which provides a comprehensive range of commercial real estate services.

Craig Deveson, Properti, 61 438790035, [email protected], properti.ai

