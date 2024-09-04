Property Assessed Clean Energy Industry Association (PACENation) Announces Election of New Board Members

"This expansion of our Board comes at a crucial time as we seek to scale PACE financing to meet ambitious climate goals," said Donald Gilligan, PACENation's Board Chair. "The leadership and insights of our new and re-elected members will be invaluable in this effort." Post this

Mary Luèvano, Executive Director of PACENation, said, "We are thrilled to welcome our new Board members and grateful for the continued service of our current Board members. Their diverse expertise representing C-PACE administrators, capital providers, banks, local governments, and non-profits will be invaluable as we continue our work to advance PACE financing for all stakeholders."

In addition to the election of Board Members, Board Officers who were re-elected include Donald Gilligan (Chair), Bob Giles (Secretary), Bert Hunter (Treasurer). Newly elected Board Vice Chair Mohammed Elahi, Deputy Director, Cook County (Illinois) Planning and Development will begin serving his first term as an Officer.

The newly elected Board members are:

Chris Albano, Managing Director, Citibank

Melody Echols, Assistant Director, ARP & Atlanta C-PACE, Invest Atlanta

Holly Edinger, Director of PACE Market Development, Slipstream

Erica Gilmore, Metropolitan Trustee of Nashville and Davidson County

Paul Hoffman, Managing Director, CCG PACE Funding

Michael Karlosky, Principal, MSK Resources

Jamie Kocis, Partner, Kramer, Levin, Naftalis, & Frankel

Seth Lutter, Associate Director, Montana Facility Finance Authority

Newly elected Board Member Jamie Kocis commented "PACENation's diverse membership is one of its greatest strengths and I'm excited to contribute to this growing organization by joining the Board".

Re-elected Board members include:

Donald Gilligan, Retired, (Chair)

Mohammed Elahi, Deputy Director, Cook County (IL) Planning and Development (Vice Chair - newly elected)

Bert Hunter, Chief Investment Officer, CT Green Bank (Treasurer)

Bob Giles, Chief Executive Officer, Home Run Financing (Secretary)

Carolyn Berndt, Legislative Director for Sustainability, National League of Cities

Caleb Bell, Partner, Bricker & Eckler

Deborah Burke, Program Officer, Rockefeller Brothers Fund

Roger Davis, Public Finance Partner, Orrick

Erin Deady, President, Erin L. Deady P.A.

Andy Holzhauser, Partner, Donovan Energy

Abby Johnson, Executive Director, Virginia PACE Authority

Bali Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, PACE Loan Group

Kimberly Lewis Inkumsah, Executive Vice President, International WELL Building Institute

Stephanie Mah, Senior Vice President, Structured Finance Research, Morningstar DBRS

Peter Morgan, Partner, Winston & Strawn

Laura Rapaport, Founder & CEO, North Bridge

David Sykes, Partner, Chapman & Cutler

Dub Taylor, Chief Operating Officer, Texas PACE Authority

Leah Wiggs, Senior Vice President, Government Relations, Renew Financial

"This expansion of our Board comes at a crucial time as we seek to scale PACE financing to meet ambitious climate goals," said Donald Gilligan, PACENation's Board Chair. "The leadership and insights of our new and re-elected members will be invaluable in this effort."

"PACE is quickly gaining traction, and PACENation will play a pivotal role," said Mohammed Elahi, Vice Chair of the PACENation Board and Deputy Director, Planning & Development for Cook County. "I look forward to working with the PACENation Board and membership community to shape policies, foster partnerships, and expand access to this innovative financing tool."

About PACENation

PACENation is the national membership association that advocates for PACE financing. PACE is a proven financial tool that unlocks private capital to make energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and resilience upgrades to commercial, multifamily, and residential properties. For more information, visit pacenation.org.

