PropertyRate Launches Valuation Strategy and Operations Group with Hires of John Brenan and Daniel Regalado

Despite declines in the mortgage market, national appraisal management firm, PropertyRate, continues to invest in thought leadership and innovation with the formation of its Valuation Strategy and Operations Group and addition of industry veterans, John Brenan and Daniel Regalado.

Mr. Regalado joins PropertyRate as its Vice President of Appraisal Operations and Corporate Chief Appraiser, responsible for guiding our internal appraisal support and quality control resources. Mr. Regalado has over seven years of experience as a Chief Appraiser for both a national AMC and a high-growth private real estate lender. He holds multiple real estate and appraisal certifications and has amassed twenty years of experience both practicing and training other appraisers in field appraising, desktop review, bank underwriting and real estate investment. Both Mr. Brenan and Mr. Regalado have been active in shaping policy for the appraisal, real estate and mortgage lending industries shaping policy as active members of Real Estate Valuation Advocacy Association, Collateral Risk Network, the Mortgage Bankers Association and the National Association of Realtors.

"Since its founding in 2004, PropertyRate has always embraced a commitment to continuously improve the property valuation process for mortgage lenders, investors, borrowers, realtors and independent appraisers. We've done this by offering unparalleled personal service, investing in proprietary technology that drives both efficiency and accuracy, and sharing our years of accumulated knowledge with a growing network of like-minded professional partners," says Cameron Reilly, CEO of PropertyRate. "The pace of change in property valuation policies, practices and technology has rapidly increased in the last few years. We believe the addition of these deeply insightful and experienced individuals will position us to better guide our stakeholders through these changes and support our commitment to drive the industry forward in manner that improves the mortgage process for everyone."

About PropertyRate:

PropertyRate was founded in 2004, when three brothers saw the need for an independent appraisal management company that could meet the rapidly changing needs of both a growing, increasingly decentralized mortgage industry and the local, independent appraisers who serve as a lynchpin in the property valuation process. The company began by pairing its highly flexible, proprietary technology with a cultural commitment to personal service to provide customizable property valuation solutions to California's innovation-focused, independent mortgage lenders. Over the last twenty years, the company has evolved into one of the country's largest appraisal management and property valuation solutions providers, serving the retail and wholesale mortgage origination, servicing and investment operations of leading banks, credit unions, and non-bank mortgage lenders across the U.S. through its PropertyRate, Arivs and SettlementOne Valuation divisions.

For inquiries please contact [email protected] or visit https://propertyrate.com/

